Jonah Hill Siblings: Meet Jordan and Beanie Feldstein

Jonah Hill is an American actor and comedian known for his comedic roles in films such as Superbad, 21 Jump Street and This Is the End.

He has received two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Hill began his career writing and performing in plays in college before landing his first film role in I Heart Huckabees in 2004.

He gained widespread recognition for his role in the hit comedy Superbad in 2007.

In addition to acting, Hill has also worked as a screenwriter, contributing to the stories of films like 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street and Sausage Party.

He made his directorial debut with the film Mid90s in 2018 and directed the documentary Stutz in 2022.

Hill has also provided voice work for animated films such as Horton Hears a Who!, the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy and The Lego Movie franchise.

Siblings

Jonah has two siblings, Beanie Feldstein, an actress known for her role in Booksmart, and the late Jordan Feldstein, a music manager who passed away in 2017 at the age of 40 from a blood clot.

Jonah is nine years older than Beanie, and they share a close bond, often expressing their deep connection following the loss of their brother Jordan.

Career

Hill grew up in a vibrant cultural environment and attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where he began performing in plays.

He later transferred to The New School in New York City, where he studied drama and honed his skills in acting and writing.

Hill’s breakthrough in the film industry came with his role in I Heart Huckabees, where he played a supporting character.

However, it was his performance in Superbad that catapulted him to fame.

Co-starring with Michael Cera, Hill portrayed the awkward yet endearing Seth, a role that resonated with audiences and became iconic in the teen comedy genre.

Following this success, Hill starred in several other popular comedies, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, where he had a memorable supporting role and Get Him to the Greek, a spin-off of Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Also Read: Jonathan Kuminga Siblings: A Basketball Dynasty in the Making

He further solidified his comedic reputation with the 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street films, both of which were box office hits and showcased his chemistry with co-star Channing Tatum.

As his career progressed, Hill began to take on more serious roles, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. He received critical acclaim for his performances in Moneyball, where he portrayed Peter Brand, a young statistician, earning his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

His role in The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese, further showcased his dramatic range and earned him a second Academy Award nomination.

In addition to acting, Hill has pursued directing. He made his directorial debut with Mid90s, a coming-of-age film set in the 1990s that received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of youth culture.

He also directed the documentary Stutz, which explores the life and therapeutic methods of his psychiatrist, Dr. Phil Stutz, delving into themes of mental health and personal growth.

Hill has also lent his voice to several animated films, including Horton Hears a Who!, where he voiced the character Morton, and the How to Train Your Dragon series, Voicing Fishlegs Ingerman.

He further contributed to the Lego Movie franchise, voicing Green Lantern in both The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Awards and accolades

Hill has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent in both comedic and dramatic roles.

He has been nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Additionally, he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Moneyball.

Hill has also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Moneyball and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for War Dogs.

His work in Moneyball earned him a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he was part of the ensemble cast nominated for Don’t Look Up.

In addition to these prestigious awards, Hill has received accolades from various organizations, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he won the Creative Impact in Acting award for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

He has also been recognized at the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards for his performances in multiple films.