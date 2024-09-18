Jonathan Frakes, a versatile American actor, director, and author, has accumulated a net worth of $25 million. This figure is a combined estimate with his wife, actress Genie Francis, best known for her long-standing role as Laura Spencer on General Hospital. Frakes is most recognized for his portrayal of Commander William T. Riker in the Star Trek franchise, as well as his prolific career as a television and film director.

Jonathan Frakes Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth August 19, 1952 Place of Birth Bellefonte, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Actor, Director, and Author

Early Life

Jonathan Scott Frakes was born on August 19, 1952, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. His father introduced him to jazz music early on, and Frakes began playing the trombone in elementary school. In high school, Frakes displayed his charismatic personality by excelling in the school band and on the track team.

Frakes’ interest in performance led him to work briefly for Marvel Comics during the 1970s, where he appeared at conventions dressed as Captain America. He also honed his acting skills in New York City’s “The Impossible Ragtime Theater,” making his off-Broadway debut in Eugene O’Neill’s The Hairy Ape. Frakes went on to land guest roles on popular television shows of the 70s and 80s, including The Waltons, Matlock, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Hill Street Blues. During the 80s, he secured a starring role in the prime-time soap opera Bare Essence.

Star Trek Fame

Frakes’ life changed in 1987 when he landed the role of Commander William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Despite having little knowledge of the original Star Trek series, Frakes immersed himself in the universe, ultimately appearing in 176 episodes of The Next Generation. His portrayal of Riker made him a fan favorite and launched him into international stardom.

Frakes’ impact on the Star Trek franchise didn’t stop there. He became one of only two actors to appear in four different Star Trek series: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise.

Directing Career

In the early 1990s, Frakes transitioned into directing, beginning with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. His directorial skills were widely praised, earning him the nickname “Two-Takes Frakes” due to his efficient filming style. He went on to direct episodes of Star Trek spinoffs Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

Also Read: Joe Piscopo’s Net Worth

Frakes’ big-screen directorial debut came with Star Trek: First Contact in 1996, one of the most successful Star Trek films. He followed up with Star Trek: Insurrection in 1998. In addition to his Star Trek work, Frakes has directed numerous episodes of various TV shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles, The Orville, Leverage, Burn Notice, and The Librarians.

Jonathan Frakes Salary

By the late 80s, Frakes was earning $45,000 per episode of The Next Generation. This salary increased to $100,000 per episode by the series’ final seasons, equivalent to approximately $180,000 in today’s money. Frakes also earned substantial sums for the Star Trek films, including $400,000 for Star Trek Generations and $5 million for Star Trek: First Contact, which he directed.

Personal Life

Jonathan Frakes has been married to actress Genie Francis since 1988, and the couple has two children together. Their marriage has been a stable and enduring relationship in Hollywood.

Real Estate

In 2017, Frakes and Francis purchased a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $2.8 million. Two years later, they listed the property for nearly $4 million. Previously, the couple owned a grand Colonial mansion in Beverly Hills for almost 30 years, which they sold in 2015 for $12 million.

Jonathan Frakes Net Worth

Jonathan Frakes net worth is $25 million.