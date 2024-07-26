Jonathan Kuminga Siblings: A Basketball Dynasty in the Making

Jonathan Malanga Kuminga, born October 6, 2002, in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He played for the NBA G League Ignite after reclassifying to the 2020 class, foregoing college basketball.

Selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga won an NBA championship during his rookie season.

He stands 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, primarily playing as a small forward and power forward.

Siblings

Jonathan has several siblings involved in basketball.

His older brother, Joel Ntambwe, played for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and currently plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

He also has a younger brother, Alex Kuminga, who is a high school player and was recently suspended from a game due to a brawl.

Additionally, Jonathan has another younger brother named Flory Kuminga, who is a rising basketball talent at 6’6″ and is currently in middle school.

NBA G League Ignite

Kuminga joined the Ignite in 2020 after reclassifying from the high school class of 2021 to 2020.

This decision was part of a growing trend among elite prospects seeking professional experience before entering the NBA.

During his time with the Ignite, Kuminga played in 15 games, averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

His versatility allowed him to contribute in multiple areas, showcasing his scoring ability, rebounding, and playmaking skills.

Kuminga demonstrated his athleticism and defensive potential, which made him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams.

The NBA G League Ignite was established to provide a pathway for elite young prospects to develop their skills and prepare for the NBA.

This program allows players to bypass traditional college basketball, offering them a professional environment where they can compete against other top talents while also receiving mentorship and training from experienced coaches and former NBA players.

NBA career

Kuminga began his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors after being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He made his debut on October 30, 2021, and quickly established himself as a versatile player, primarily playing as a power forward.

In his first season, Kuminga averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, contributing to the Warriors’ success as they won the NBA Championship, making him the second-youngest NBA champion in history.

Over three seasons, he has played in 211 regular-season games, averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kuminga’s performance has shown steady improvement, particularly in the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

His athleticism, defensive skills, and ability to score from various positions have made him a key player for the Warriors as they continue to compete for championships.

Kuminga was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, following a standout season with the NBA G League Ignite.

He made his NBA debut on October 30, 2021, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Initially, Kuminga’s role was that of a bench player, where he was able to learn from veteran teammates and head coach Steve Kerr.

His rookie season saw him average 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game over 70 appearances.

Kuminga’s athleticism and versatility were evident from the start. He showcased his ability to drive to the basket, finish strong around the rim, and defend multiple positions.

His contributions were vital as the Warriors navigated the regular season and ultimately made a deep playoff run, culminating in an NBA Championship victory.

Kuminga became the second-youngest player in history to win an NBA title, a significant milestone for his burgeoning career.

In the 2022-23 season, he continued to develop his game and took on a more significant role within the Warriors’ rotation.

Kuminga played in 80 games, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

His consistency improved, and he became known for his ability to impact games with his defensive prowess and transition play.