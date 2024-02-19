Jonathan Owens Net Worth In 2024

Jonathan Owens, an American professional football player, has built a net worth of $2 million through his career in the National Football League (NFL). Known for his prowess as a strong safety, Owens has played for notable teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans before joining the Green Bay Packers. Beyond his athletic achievements, Owens gained widespread attention for his marriage to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, solidifying his status as one of the rising stars in the sports world.

Early Life

Born Jonathan James Owens on July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri, Owens discovered his passion for football early on. He honed his skills at Loyola Academy of St. Louis and later distinguished himself as a standout player at Christian Brothers College High School (CBC), where he earned recognition as the CBC Linebacker of the Year.

Jonathan Owens College Career

Owens continued his football journey at Missouri Western State University (MWSU), where he played as a defensive back. Despite facing challenges, including a knee injury, Owens demonstrated resilience and dedication both on and off the field. He excelled academically, earning accolades such as the MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year and consistently making the Academic Honor Roll. With aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine, Owens pursued a major in pre-physical therapy, showcasing his commitment to excellence beyond football.

Professional Career

Following the 2018 NFL Draft, Owens embarked on his professional career, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Despite initial setbacks due to injury, Owens persevered and later found opportunities with the Houston Texans.

Through determination and hard work, he secured a spot on the active roster and signed lucrative contracts, contributing to his growing net worth. In May 2023, Owens joined the Green Bay Packers, further solidifying his position as a rising star in the NFL.

Personal Life

In addition to his achievements on the field, Owens gained widespread attention for his relationship with Olympic champion Simone Biles. The couple’s courtship, engagement, and marriage garnered media interest, with Owens being named one of the 21 “Sexiest Men in Sports” by People magazine in November 2023. Despite facing scrutiny and backlash for comments made during a podcast appearance, Owens and Biles have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other, capturing the public’s fascination with their love story.

Real Estate

Owens and Biles have embarked on new ventures outside of athletics, including the construction of a waterfront home in Texas. Through their shared dreams and aspirations, the couple continues to build a life filled with love, success, and endless possibilities.

Jonathan Owens Net Worth 2024

