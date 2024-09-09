Jordan Calloway Siblings: Get to Know Niles Calloway

Jordan Calloway is an American actor and producer, born on October 18, 1990, in Los Angeles, California.

He is best known for his role as Zach Carter-Schwartz on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous.

Calloway has also appeared in notable television series such as ER, Riverdale and Black Lightning, where he played Khalil Payne and later starred in the spin-off, Painkiller.

In addition to his television work, he has acted in films like Countdown and Life of a King, and has been featured as Jake in the CBS drama Fire Country since 2022.

Siblings

Calloway has a younger brother named Niles Calloway.

Growing up in a family with strong ties to the arts has likely played a significant role in shaping Jordan’s career.

His father, Joseph Calloway, is a cinematographer, which likely influenced Jordan’s interest in the entertainment industry from a young age.

His mother, Tony L. Calloway, is an actress, further embedding the family in the world of film and television.

Career

Calloway’s acting career began at a young age, with his first television role in an episode of The Parkers when he was just 10 years old.

This early exposure to the entertainment industry laid the foundation for his future success.

His breakout role came in 2004 when he was cast as Zach Carter-Schwartz on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous.

His portrayal of the character from 2004 to 2007 earned him recognition and established him as a rising young talent in the industry.

After Unfabulous, Calloway continued to showcase his acting range with recurring roles in popular shows like ER, where he played K.J. Thibeaux from 2005 to 2006.

This experience allowed him to work alongside seasoned actors and further hone his craft.

Calloway’s career reached new heights with his appearances in hit series such as Riverdale and Black Lightning.

In Riverdale, he portrayed Chuck Clayton, a character that challenged societal norms and showcased Calloway’s ability to tackle complex roles.

His most notable role, however, came in Black Lightning, where he played Khalil Payne and later starred in the spin-off series Painkiller.

While television has been the primary focus of Calloway’s career, he has also ventured into the world of film.

He has appeared in movies like Life of a King and Countdown, demonstrating his versatility and ability to adapt to different mediums.

Awards and accolades

Calloway has received several nominations throughout his career, primarily recognized for his work on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous.

He was nominated for the Young Artist Awards three times, in 2005 for Outstanding Young Performers in a TV Series and in 2006 and 2007 for Best Young Ensemble Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama), both for his role in Unfabulous.

Despite these nominations, he has not yet won any major awards.

His performances in various television series, including Black Lightning and Riverdale, have garnered him critical acclaim, but he has not received formal accolades for these roles.

Calloway continues to build his career and may gain further recognition in future projects, especially with his ongoing role in the CBS action drama Fire Country.