Jordan Knight, the American singer-songwriter and actor, has an impressive net worth of $18 million. Best known as a member of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), Knight’s career soared in the late 1980s and early 1990s, thanks to his distinctive falsetto voice and magnetic stage presence. NKOTB became a global pop culture phenomenon, selling millions of albums and performing at sold-out venues around the world.

Jordan Knight Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth May 17, 1970 Place of Birth Worcester, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter and Actor

Early Life

Born on May 17, 1970, in Worcester, Massachusetts, Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight was the youngest of six children. Raised in a religious household by parents who were both Episcopal priests, Knight’s upbringing was deeply rooted in family values. His parents were originally from Ontario, Canada, giving Knight dual Canadian-American citizenship. Despite facing challenges with sports and being bullied as a child, his early love for music would ultimately shape his career.

The Rise of New Kids on the Block

Jordan’s life changed in 1984 when he was recruited by his friend Donnie Wahlberg to join a boy band. This group, New Kids on the Block, was the creation of agent/producer Maurice Starr. Along with Jordan’s brother Jonathan and other members, NKOTB signed with Columbia Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1986. While the first album didn’t make a major splash, their second album, Hangin’ Tough, catapulted the group to stardom in 1988.

With hit singles like “Please Don’t Go Girl,” NKOTB quickly climbed the charts, earning massive popularity. By 1989, Hangin’ Tough had reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and the group became a household name. Knight played an essential role in the band’s success, even securing an associate producer credit on the album.

Also Read: Joe Piscopo’s Net Worth

The group’s rise was meteoric, with NKOTB performing more than 200 shows a year and enjoying numerous chart-topping hits. However, by 1994, after the release of their third album, the group’s popularity began to wane. Knight’s brother Jonathan left the band due to personal reasons, and NKOTB disbanded soon after.

Solo Career

Following NKOTB’s breakup, Jordan Knight took a step back from the spotlight before launching his solo career in 1999. His debut single, “Give It to You,” became a massive hit, reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning gold certification. The accompanying music video was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance Video, solidifying his presence as a solo artist.

Knight’s debut solo album, Jordan Knight, sold over 500,000 copies, going gold and reaching #9 on the Top Internet Albums chart. He continued to release music throughout the early 2000s, including his 2004 remix album, Jordan Knight Performs New Kids on the Block: The Remix Album, and his second album, Love Songs, in 2006. His single “Say Goodbye,” a duet with Deborah Gibson, gained significant attention, marking another milestone in his solo career.

New Kids on the Block Reunion

In 2008, Knight reunited with his former NKOTB bandmates, releasing new music and embarking on successful reunion tours. Their return to the stage reignited their fan base, leading to a collaboration with the Backstreet Boys in 2011, forming the supergroup NKOTBSB. The group’s joint tour was a hit, further adding to Knight’s wealth and success.

In 2011, Jordan released his third solo album, Unfinished, which performed well on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart. He also partnered with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys to release the album Nick & Knight in 2014, followed by a joint tour that extended Knight’s legacy as a pop sensation.

Reality TV

Beyond music, Knight ventured into reality TV, serving as a judge on the “American Idol” spin-off, American Juniors. He also appeared on VH1’s The Surreal Life and participated in The Surreal Life: Fame Games, though he withdrew before the show aired due to a family tragedy.

Personal Life

Jordan Knight married Evelyn Melendez in 2004, after meeting in the mid-1990s. The couple welcomed their first son in 1999 and their second child in 2007. Knight’s dedication to his family has always been a cornerstone of his life, balancing his career with his role as a husband and father.

Jordan Knight Net Worth

Jordan Knight net worth is $18 million.