José Aldo da Silva Oliveira Júnior, born on September 9, 1986, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, is a Brazilian mixed martial artist widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history.

Known as “Scarface” for a prominent facial scar sustained in a childhood accident and later as the “King of Rio,” he rose from extreme poverty to become the inaugural and longest-reigning UFC Featherweight Champion.

He also held the final WEC Featherweight Championship before the promotion merged with the UFC.

Aldo has competed primarily at featherweight and later moved to bantamweight, building a professional record that includes long winning streaks and multiple world titles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

José is the only son in his family and has two sisters. His older sister is Josilene Souza de Oliveira, and his younger sister is Rosilene Oliveira.

The permanent scar on the left side of Aldo’s face came from an accident in infancy when his older sister accidentally threw his crib onto a hot barbecue during rough play.

The siblings grew up in a poor household in Manaus; their parents separated when Aldo was young, and he was primarily raised by his father, a bricklayer.

Family members have spoken publicly about their pride in his achievements and the hardships the family overcame.

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Career

Aldo began training in capoeira as a teenager before transitioning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

At age 16 he moved to Rio de Janeiro and joined the Nova União gym under coach Dedé Pederneiras.

He turned professional in 2004 and quickly rose through the ranks.

After joining World Extreme Cagefighting, he captured the WEC Featherweight Championship in 2009 by stopping Mike Brown and defended it twice.

When the WEC merged with the UFC, Aldo was named the inaugural UFC Featherweight Champion.

He defended the title seven times during his first reign, establishing one of the most dominant runs in UFC history.

His first loss in over a decade came in 2015 against Conor McGregor at UFC 194 via a 13-second knockout

Aldo later regained the title on an interim basis, competed at bantamweight, and continued fighting into the mid-2020s.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing in 2023.

Accolades

Aldo is a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion and the final WEC Featherweight Champion. He holds the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC featherweight history with seven.

He was named Sherdog’s Fighter of the Year in 2009 and received Fighter of the Year recognition from other outlets around the same period.

In 2023 he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Additional honors include multiple Knockout of the Night awards during his WEC tenure and consistent recognition as one of the greatest featherweights and pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts history by publications such as Sherdog and Fight Matrix.