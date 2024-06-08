Joseph Simmons’ AKA Rev Run Net Worth

Joseph Simmons, famously known as Rev. Run, is an American rapper, DJ, and producer with a net worth of $60 million. Simmons rose to fame in the 1980s as a founding member of the pioneering hip-hop group Run-D.M.C., which achieved historic milestones such as the first hip-hop group to have a Gold album with “Run–D.M.C.” (1984) and a Platinum record with “King of Rock” (1985). After being ordained as a Pentecostal minister, Simmons adopted the name “Rev. Run” and transitioned to television stardom with the MTV reality series “Run’s House” from 2005 to 2009. He co-authored the book “Take Back Your Family: A Challenge to America’s Parents” in 2008 with his wife, Justine.

Rev Run Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth November 14, 1964 Place of Birth Queens, New York Nationality American Profession Rapper, DJ, and Producer

Early Life

Joseph Ward Simmons was born on November 14, 1964, in Queens, New York. His mother, Evelyn, worked as a park administrator, and his father, Daniel, was a school attendance supervisor and black history teacher. Joseph’s older brothers are artist Danny Simmons and Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records.

Rev Run Career

Before co-founding Run-D.M.C. with Darryl McDaniels (“D.M.C”) and Jason Mizell (“Jam Master Jay”), Simmons was part of a hip-hop group called The Force. Run-D.M.C. signed with Profile Records and released the single “It’s Like That/Sucker MCs” in 1983, followed by their debut album “Run-D.M.C.” in 1984, which peaked at #14 on the “Billboard” Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their subsequent album “King of Rock” (1985) reached #12. The group’s 3x Platinum album “Raising Hell” (1986) hit #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #3 on the “Billboard” 200 chart, earning a Grammy nomination. Run-D.M.C.’s success continued with albums like “Tougher Than Leather” (1988), “Back from Hell” (1990), “Down with the King” (1993), and “Crown Royal” (2001).

Run-D.M.C. released several popular singles, including “Christmas in Hollis” (1987), “Run’s House” (1988), and “Down with the King” (1993). Their 1986 cover of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” went Platinum and reached #4 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart. The group was the first hip-hop act on the cover of “Rolling Stone” and to have music videos on MTV. Their album “Raising Hell” was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2018. Run-D.M.C. ranked #48 on “Rolling Stone’s” 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list in 2004, and both MTV and VH1 named them the greatest hip-hop group/artist in 2007.

Also Read: Randy Moss Net Worth

In 2005, Simmons released his solo album “Distortion,” with the single “Mind on the Road” featured in the video game “Madden NFL 06.” He was also featured on the single “Song 4 Lovers” by the U.K. pop band Liberty X. Simmons competed on the game show “The Weakest Link” in 2002 and was voted off third in the “Rap Stars” episode.

Television and Other Ventures

The Simmons family starred in the reality show “Run’s House” from 2005 to 2009. Joseph also produced and starred in “Rev Run’s Renovation” (2014-2015), “Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers” (2014-2016), and “Rev Runs Around the World” (2015-2016). He has over 30 acting credits, guest-starring on shows like “Grounded for Life” (2002), “Great News” (2017), and “The Last O.G.” (2019). He starred in and produced the Netflix series “All About the Washingtons” (2018), which featured his wife Justine and ran for 10 episodes.

Personal Life

Joseph married Valerie Vaughn in 1983, and they had three children: Joseph Jr. (“JoJo”), Vanessa, and Angela, before divorcing in 1992. He married Justine Jones in June 1994, and they had three children: Daniel (“Diggy”), Russell (“Russy”), and Victoria, who sadly passed away shortly after birth in 2006. The couple adopted a baby girl named Miley in 2007.

Rev Run Awards and Nominations

As Rev. Run, Simmons received the “Protégé of the Year Award” in 2004 from his mentor E. Bernard Jordan. In 2007, he was named a BMI Icon by the BMI Urban Awards. With Run-D.M.C., Simmons received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, two Soul Train Awards in 1987, and several nominations from the American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Real Estate

In 2003, Simmons purchased a home in Saddle River, New Jersey, for $1.6 million. The 6-bedroom house, featured in “Run’s House,” includes a recording studio, home theater, and indoor basketball court. The house was listed for $5.3 million in 2005 and re-listed for $5.5 million in 2007.

Rev Run Net Worth

Rev Run net worth is $60 million.