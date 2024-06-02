Josh Brolin Net Worth

Josh Brolin, an actor, has a net worth of $45 million. Brolin initially gained fame for his role in the 1985 film “The Goonies” and has since built a robust career in both television and film.

Career

Brolin’s early recognition came from his role as Brandon Walsh in “The Goonies” (1985).

Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in various films and TV shows, including “Flirting with Disaster” (1996) and “No Country for Old Men” (2007).

Brolin’s portrayal of President George W. Bush in the 2008 biopic “W.” garnered significant praise.

His performances in “Milk” (2008), where he played Dan White, and the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit” (2010), further demonstrated his acting range. Known for his roles in comic book films, Brolin portrayed Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

He also played Cable in “Deadpool 2” (2018).

Other notable films include “Sicario” (2015), “Hail, Caesar!” (2016), and “Dune” (2021).

Early Life

Josh Brolin was born on February 12, 1968, in Santa Monica, California, to actor James Brolin and wildlife activist Jane Cameron. Raised on a ranch in Templeton, California, Josh had limited exposure to his father’s acting career early on. He faced personal challenges, including substance abuse and legal troubles during his teenage years.

Josh Brolin Movies and TV Shows

Brolin’s first notable film role was in “The Goonies.”

He was considered for the role of Tom Hanson in “21 Jump Street,” which eventually went to Johnny Depp.

After a hiatus from film acting following his second movie, “Thrashin’,” Brolin focused on stage performances.

Brolin starred as Wild Bill Hickok in the ABC western TV series “The Young Riders” from 1989 to 1992.

He appeared in other series like “Winnetka Road” and “Mister Sterling.”

Brolin gained recognition for playing complex characters, such as in “No Country for Old Men” (2007).

His role as President George W. Bush in “W.” (2008) and Dan White in “Milk” (2008) earned him critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination.

Comic Book Films

Brolin was considered for the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe but lost to Ben Affleck.

He later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos and played Cable in the X-Men film series.

Producing and Directing

He executive produced the documentary “The People Speak” (2009).

Brolin made his directorial debut with the short film “X.”

Josh Brolin Marriages

Brolin’s first marriage was to actress Alice Adair, with whom he has two children, Trevor and Eden.

He was engaged to actress Minnie Driver and later married actress Diane Lane from 2004 to 2013.

In 2016, he married Kathryn Boyd, and they have a daughter named Westyn Reign Brolin.

Brolin faced several legal issues, including a 2004 arrest for domestic battery and a 2008 arrest following a bar brawl. He was also arrested for public intoxication in 2013.

Real Estate

In early 2020, Brolin sold his long-time LA compound in Brentwood for $6.55 million.

He and Kathryn Boyd purchased a $3.55 million estate in Atlanta’s suburbs and a $1.1 million home in Simi Valley, California, in October 2020.

In March 2024, Brolin bought a 2.8-acre property in Montecito, California, for $7.1 million.

Josh Brolin Net Worth

Josh Brolin net worth is $45 million.