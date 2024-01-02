Josh Flagg’s Net Worth

Josh Flagg, a prominent American real estate agent and media personality, has amassed a staggering net worth of $35 million. Renowned for his exceptional achievements in the California real estate market, Flagg stands out as one of the most successful and knowledgeable figures in the industry.

Early Life

Born on August 20th, 1985, in Los Angeles, Josh Flagg exhibited an early passion for real estate. Remarkably, at the age of 18, he was already making property sales on the iconic Sunset Strip and in Beverly Hills under the guidance of Bruce Nelson, a local real estate agent. This impressive start laid the foundation for Flagg’s stellar career, even before graduating from Beverly Hills High School.

Josh Flagg Career

Josh Flagg quickly rose to prominence, setting records and achieving notable milestones as a real estate agent. He played a pivotal role in the record-breaking sale in Brentwood Park and orchestrated the sale of a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills. His clientele includes a host of celebrities, such as Merv Griffin, Dorothy Chandler, Steve Aoki, Adam Levine, Tom Ford, and Shonda Rhimes.

In 2009, Flagg ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing his own real estate firm, “Josh Flagg Estates,” in collaboration with Keller Williams. Later, he expanded his horizons by joining forces with Rodeo Realty.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Fame

Josh Flagg gained global recognition through his appearance on the reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2006. The show chronicled the professional journeys of real estate agents in LA, featuring Flagg alongside initial cast members Chad Rogers and Madison Hildebrand. With his wealth of experience, Flagg emerged as the sole remaining cast member by the seventh season and concluded his run in 2017 during the tenth season.

Josh Flagg Book

Beyond real estate, Flagg is an accomplished writer. His first book, “A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me,” published in 2009, delves into the life of his grandmother, Edith Flagg, a Holocaust survivor and pioneer in the American fashion industry. In 2011, he released his autobiography, “Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream,” chronicling his journey as a successful real estate agent and reality TV star.

Flagg’s entrepreneurial spirit extended to the tech world with the creation of the “Star Maps” app. This innovative app, leveraging Flagg’s real estate expertise, allows users to locate properties owned by celebrities using GPS. It has proven particularly popular among tourists, providing a guided tour of celebrity mansions with intriguing details about each property.

Josh Flagg Wife

Josh Flagg’s personal life included a marriage to model and real estate agent Bobby Boyd from 2017 to 2022.

Josh Flagg Net Worth

Josh Flagg net worth of $35 million is attests to his unparalleled success in the real estate arena, blending expertise, charisma, and entrepreneurial flair.