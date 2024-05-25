Josh Hartnett Siblings: Unveiling the Actor’s Sibling Squad

Josh Hartnett is an American actor who began his career in the late 1990s.

He started acting in small plays and commercials before landing his first major role on the TV series Cracker in 1997.

Hartnett gained fame as a teen idol through starring roles in films like Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, The Faculty and Pearl Harbor in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Over the 2000s and 2010s, he continued to work steadily in both leading and supporting roles in films like Lucky Number Slevin, 30 Days of Night, and Penny Dreadful.

In 2023, Hartnett was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast for his role as physicist Ernest Lawrence in the film Oppenheimer.

Siblings

Josh has three younger siblings, Jake, Joe and Jessica Hartnett.

Jake, born in 1980, is also an actor known for roles in films like Sleepy Hollow and The Crazies. Joe, born in 1982, works as a writer and director. Jessica, born in 1984, keeps a lower profile compared to her famous actor brother.

The Hartnett siblings were raised in Saint Paul, Minnesota by their parents Wendy and Daniel.

While Josh is the most well-known, his siblings have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry in various capacities, maintaining a close relationship while keeping their family life private.

Career

Hartnett's career began with his role as Michael Fitzgerald on ABC's Cracker in 1997, followed by his breakthrough in the film Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

He gained teen idol status through roles in films like The Faculty, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down.

Despite being marketed as a potential megastar, he grew disillusioned with this image, leading him to turn down high-profile roles like Superman and Batman.

Hartnett continued to work steadily in various films and TV series like Penny Dreadful, earning critical acclaim and awards for his performances.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his versatility as an actor, moving beyond his initial heartthrob image to take on more nuanced, challenging roles.

While he may not have reached the level of superstardom some predicted early on, he has built a respected body of work and earned critical accolades.

Awards and recognitions

Hartnett has received notable awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2023, he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast for his role in Oppenheimer.

Hartnett has also been recognized with awards like the Ischia Award in 2010.

His talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have earned him critical acclaim and nominations for various awards, showcasing his versatility and skill as an actor.

Personal life

Hartnett’s wife is Tamsin Egerton, an English actress known for roles in films like St Trinian’s and Chalet Girl.

The couple met in 2011 on the set of The Lovers and got married in a private ceremony in London in November 2021.

They have four children together, with their first child born in December 2015, followed by two more in 2017 and 2019.

In a surprising revelation at the 2024 SAG Awards, Josh shared that they quietly welcomed their fourth child, expanding their family joyfully.