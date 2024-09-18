Joshua Jackson Net Worth

Joshua Jackson, a Canadian-American actor, has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known for his breakout roles in The Mighty Ducks and Dawson’s Creek, Jackson has enjoyed a long and varied career in television, film, and theater. His versatility has allowed him to remain a prominent figure in Hollywood, earning both critical acclaim and financial success.

Early Life

Born Joshua Carter Jackson on June 11, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada, Jackson grew up in a creative family. His mother, Fiona Jackson, is a casting director from Ballyfermot, Dublin, Ireland, while his father, John Jackson, is from Texas. Following his parents’ separation, Jackson was raised by his mother in Vancouver after spending his early years in California. He attended Ideal Mini School and Kitsilano Secondary School, where he began developing an interest in acting.

The Mighty Ducks and Dawson’s Creek

Jackson first gained national attention in 1991 with a small role in Crooked Hearts. His big break came when he was cast as Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks franchise, which quickly became a fan favorite. His next major role, however, was in Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003), where he played the lovable and witty Pacey Witter. Alongside co-stars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and James Van Der Beek, Jackson became a teen idol, earning three Teen Choice Awards for Favorite Actor during the show’s run.

While starring on Dawson’s Creek, Jackson also appeared in several films, including Cruel Intentions, The Skulls, Ocean’s Eleven, and The Safety of Objects. His work in these projects solidified his reputation as a versatile actor capable of both comedic and dramatic roles.

Post-Dawson’s Creek Career

Following Dawson’s Creek, Jackson continued to land leading roles in films like Americano, Shadows in the Sun, and Aurora Borealis. His stage debut came in 2005 when he appeared alongside Patrick Stewart in the West End production of A Life in the Theatre, which was a huge success. Jackson returned to film with Bobby (2006) and took on more challenging roles, such as starring in the psychological horror film Shutter (2008).

One of his most prominent television roles post-Dawson’s Creek was Peter Bishop in the sci-fi series Fringe (2008–2013). The show, created by J.J. Abrams, was a hit and further showcased Jackson’s ability to captivate audiences. His role as Peter Bishop earned him critical praise, and Fringe became one of the highest-rated new shows of the 2008-2009 season.

Jackson has continued to expand his career with a variety of roles. He starred as Cole Lockhart in the Showtime drama The Affair from 2014 to 2018, earning praise for his portrayal of a conflicted man entangled in a web of relationships and lies. During this time, he also appeared in guest roles on Gravity Falls and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In 2018, Jackson made his Broadway debut in Children of a Lesser God, where he portrayed James Leeds. His performance in the critically acclaimed play proved his skill on stage and was another milestone in his diverse career.

In 2019, Jackson starred in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us, portraying defense attorney Mickey Joseph. The show, based on the true story of the Central Park Five, was widely praised for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling. He followed this with a starring role in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere (2020), opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Personal Life

Joshua Jackson’s personal life has also attracted media attention. He dated his Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes during the early seasons of the show, and later, he was in a long-term relationship with German actress Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. In 2018, Jackson began dating British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith. The couple married in December 2019, and welcomed their first child in April 2020. However, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023.

Jackson is an avid fan of the Vancouver Canucks hockey team. In 2002, he made headlines after being arrested at a hockey game in North Carolina for public intoxication and an altercation with a security guard, though the charges were later dropped.

Real Estate

Throughout his career, Jackson has invested in real estate, further contributing to his wealth. In 2014, he and Diane Kruger purchased a home in West Hollywood, California, for $2.9 million. After their breakup, the house, which had been extensively renovated, was sold for $5.8 million in 2017.

Jackson also owns his childhood home in Topanga, California. In 2002, he bought a second property in Topanga for $865,000, a 1.5-acre estate that he has retained over the years. He has lived in various locations, including North Carolina and New York, but returned to Vancouver in 2009.

Joshua Jackson Net Worth

