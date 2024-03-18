Journalists Peter Opondo And Chris Khisa Among Eight Shortlisted For Position Of MD At KBC

Eight candidates, including journalists Peter Opondo and Chris Khisa, have been shortlisted for the position of Managing Director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

This follows the suspension of KBC’s acting Managing Director, Samuel Maina, by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo in December last year.

Paul Macharia was appointed as the acting MD following Maina’s suspension.

The decision to suspend Maina came after he committed to a $5 billion (Sh769 billion) payment in the LCIA Arbitration No. 122233: Channel 2 Group Corporation versus Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) without seeking necessary approvals from key government entities, including the Ministry of ICT, the National Treasury, and the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice.

KBC advertised the position early this year, and the application period closed on March 5.

43 candidates applied for the position.

“Following the conclusion of the shortlisting exercise, the Corporation publishes the names of the shortlisted candidates who are hereby invited for interviews,” the Corporation Stated in a notice.

Other shortlisted candidates are Abraham Muthogo Kamau, Tabitha Mutemi, Peter Njigua, Agnes Kalekye, Jason Nyantino, and Sogoti James. The interviews are scheduled for March 26.

Candidates who have been shortlisted are required to bring their national ID, certificates, any supporting documents, and testimonials to the interview.

Also, they must be cleared with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and must have a Self-Declaration Form duly stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.