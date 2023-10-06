Jowie, Maribe to Know Their Fate in Monica Kimani Murder Case

Former TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will Friday October 6 know whether they will be found guilty over the murder of late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Trial Judge Grace Nzioka will make the ruling. She had in March this year ruled the two have a case to answer.

Jowie is the first accused person in the murder trial of Monica.

He was charged alongside Jacque Maribe in 2018.

The woman’s badly mutilated body was found at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment on Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

She had arrived from Juba, South Sudan when she was murdered in the house on September 19, 2018.

The prosecution called 35 witnesses who testified against the two.

Although they have denied knowing Monica or being involved in her death, Assistant DPP Gikui Gichuki has said the evidence they presented in court is sufficient to have them convicted.

Gichuki said as per witness testimony, Jowie was placed in the house of the deceased and was positively identified during the identification parade.

The prosecutor said the two had a common intention and acted in concert to eliminate the deceased.

Gichuki relied on a court of appeal judgement that held that aiding and abetting generally means somehow to assist in the commission of a crime or to be an accomplice.

The state has also told the court to consider the fact that Maribe made no attempt to disassociate herself from the actions of Jowie and instead helped him to burn evidence.

“The demeanour of Jowie and Maribe should also be taken into account at the time of investigations, which entailed giving false information to the police to during the trial where the accused in some cases missed court proceedings,” she said.

In regards to the second accused person, Jackie Maribe, the prosecution submitted that she was at that time the partner of the first accused and were living together.

Gichuki added Maribe was the owner of the vehicle used in a criminal enterprise.

“She also allowed the gun to be kept in her house yet she had a young child… It should be noted in testimony produced in this court that she lied to the police consistently regarding how the first accused person was injured,” the DPP said.

Maribe’s lawyer, Katwa Kigen, has however argued that none of the witnesses had incriminated the former news anchor in the murder.

“The case is based on circumstantial evidence; there’s no direct evidence against the second accused person,” the lawyer said.

He also said there was no DNA evidence linking Maribe to Monica’s murder.

The ruling will determine if the two will continue to be out on bond.

Monica’s father is currently in the US where he is studying theology and a family friend said he is keenly following the case.

