Jowie Sentenced to Death for the Murder of Monica Kimani in 2018

Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie was Wednesday sentenced to death for the murder of Monica Kimani in September 2018.

Justice Grace Nzioka delivered the sentence at the Milimani law courts.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the horrific murder of Monica Kimani was “intentional.”

“It was not a defensive act. It was not out of provocation. It was planned, intended and executed,” ruled Justice Nzioka.

Jowie was last month found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to establish Jowie’s culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jowie is likely to appeal the sentence as Kenya is running away from death penalty.

The judge took time to read her sentence.

“The accused says it is his prayer that the deceased family will find peace and that her (Monica Kimani) soul will rest in eternal peace. He says although the victim’s family are calling for a death sentence, the court should consider his views.”

“The accused states he is aware that nothing he says will relieve the pain of the deceased family. He says he expresses his sadness in the tragic loss of life in extreme circumstances bordering an act of absolute madness that is beyond understanding,” she said.

Former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe, who was charged alongside Jowie, was however acquitted of the murder charge, with the judge stating that the count of murder was not the proper charge that the prosecution would have preferred against her.

“Having considered the evidence in this matter it is the finding of this court that the prosecution has adduced adequate evidence and has met the threshold… It is the finding of this court that the first accused person murdered the deceased,” ruled Justice Nzioka.

“The first accused person stole the ID of Dominic Bisera two days before the commission of the offence, armed himself with a gun, carried a Kanzu, put it over his clothes, went to Lamuria gardens, disguised his identity, gained access to the apartment of the deceased, murdered the deceased, left the deceased’s house, changed his clothes and eventually went home and burnt the clothes which he wore during the commission of the offence.”

On February 13, the ODPP however said it is appealing against a decision to acquit Maribe in the murder of Kimani.

The DPP in its notice of appeal said they are dissatisfied with the decision of trial Judge Grace Nzioka that acquitted Maribe in the murder case and they will appeal part of the judgment that set her free.