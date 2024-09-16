Judge Mugambi’s Security Withdrawn After Jailing Acting IG Masengeli

The security of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi was withdrawn in unclear circumstances.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday said that the security detail were withdrawn over the weekend after they were disarmed.

“A disturbing action was taken by the national police in the wake of sentencing of the acting IG. Police belonging to Mugambi were disarmed and subsequently withdrawn over the weekend,” Koome stated as she condemned the action.

She said the actions are against Article 160 of the constitution, which emphasises the independence of the judiciary.

“Retaliatory measures against a judicial officers are uncalled for. JSC calls for the national police to restore the security of Hon. Justice Mugambi,” she said

CJ Koome further assured Kenyans that the Judiciary is committed to standing firm in protecting the rule of law, while condemning the “act of intimidation by the national police.”

“The act of withdrawing the security of a sitting Judge, following a judicial decision that displeased certain authorities, is deeply concerning. It sends a chilling message to the Judiciary and the public at large: that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding our rights can be intimidated, bullied, or retaliated against for their rulings.”

Justice Mugambi on Friday sentenced Acting Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The judge ordered Masengeli to present himself to commissioner general of prisons.

“In event he doesn’t submit himself CS Interior must take all steps to ensure he is committed to prison to serve sentence,” said Justice Mugambi.

However, the judge noted that Masengeli may avoid serving the sentence if he appears in court within seven days, failure to do so, the sentence will be effective.

Masengeli was found guilty of contempt after skipping seven court summons to give a report on the whereabouts of Bob Njagi, Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam Longton, who went missing on August 19, 2024.

The three are reported to have been abducted by police amid the Gen Z led anti-government protests.

Police headquarters said they would explain the issue. Other reports said the bodyguards were sent for further training.