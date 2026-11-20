Kenya’s judges and judicial officers threatened to boycott Friday’s launch of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) 2026 over plans to publicly publish individual performance data, warning the move could undermine judicial independence.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Kenya Judges Welfare Association (KJWA) and the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) said the decision to publish individual performance statistics had been made without addressing concerns raised over the framework, fairness and implications of the disclosure.

The associations said they had previously written to the Judiciary leadership on July 20, 2026, raising concerns over the absence of an institutional framework governing the publication of individual performance data, but had yet to receive a response.

They further faulted the process of collecting feedback from judges and judicial officers on their performance records, saying the officers were given limited time to respond to data shared with them for the first time, with no indication that their concerns had been considered or addressed.

The associations warned that failure to resolve the concerns could force individual judicial officers to pursue legal avenues over alleged violations of their right to fair administrative action.

The associations also questioned the constitutional implications of the proposed publication, arguing that while the Judiciary is institutionally accountable to Parliament through the State of the Judiciary report, individual judges should not be subjected to direct political scrutiny through the publication of personal performance statistics.

They cautioned that such a process could gradually transform judicial accountability into political accountability, contrary to the constitutional safeguards protecting judicial independence.

The letter further argued that publication of individual performance records could create a parallel mechanism for accountability outside the constitutional framework governing judicial discipline and removal, particularly Article 168 of the Constitution, which sets out the procedure for removing judges.

The associations maintained that performance management was an internal human resource and administrative responsibility of the Judiciary leadership, warning against what they described as a transfer of supervisory powers to political actors.

They also raised concerns that raw performance statistics could be misleading if published without accounting for differences in case complexity, workload, research support, court infrastructure, technological resources and other judicial responsibilities, as well as personal circumstances such as illness and bereavement.

According to the associations, publishing individual data without addressing these disparities could expose judges and judicial officers to reputational harm and unfair public scrutiny.

The two associations said they remained committed to working with the Chief Justice and heads of courts to strengthen performance management and accountability within the Judiciary.

However, they said a resolution adopted by the College of Judges had directed that judicial officers would not participate in this year’s SOJAR launch unless the concerns raised were addressed.

The boycott threat comes amid a legal challenge to the planned publication of individual judicial performance records.

On Thursday, November 19, the High Court temporarily barred the Judicial Service Commission and the Chief Justice from publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers in the SOJAR report pending further proceedings in a petition challenging the disclosure.

The conservatory orders issued by Justice David Mburu followed arguments that the publication lacked a clear regulatory framework and could create misleading comparisons between judicial officers.

The order was discharged.

The letter was signed by Justice Mwaniki Gachoka, President of the Kenya Judges Welfare Association, and Justice Peter Mulwa, President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association.