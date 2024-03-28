Judicial Service Commission Announces 91 Vacancies Across Various Positions

Judicial Service Commission has advertised 91 positions.

The commission is seeking for one Chairperson, Legal Education Appeals Tribunal, four Members, Legal Education Appeals Tribunal, six Law Clerk, and 80 Legal Researchers.

Those interested have until April 17, 2024, at 5 pm to submit their applications.

“Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification,” the commission stated.

“The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates.”

Recently JSC appointed Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term.

Mokaya was among the seven candidates shortlisted by the Commission for the position of Chief Registrar who were interviewed on Monday 18th March 2024, a position that had attracted at least 43 applicants.