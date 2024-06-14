Judiciary to Counsel Makadara Law Court Staff Over Shooting Drama 

The Judiciary has commenced psycho-social counselling and support to judicial officers and staff stationed at Makadara Law Courts.

This follows the shooting incident that left a police officer dead, three other officers and Magistrate with gunshot wounds.

As part of the initiative, Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya held a meeting with judicial officers attached to the court at the Supreme Court Building on Friday.

During the meeting, the Magistrates were taken through a counselling session by a team of psychologists from Chiromo Hospital led by Dr Rose Ngondi.

Mokaya said the event where Principal Magistrate Monicah Kivuti was shot by an assailant is traumatising for the entire judiciary.

The Chief Registrar assured the Magistrates that their colleague is in a stable condition as she undergoes treatment, and that the judiciary is doing everything to ensure her recovery.

Led by Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora, the Magistrates requested the Judiciary to beef up security for judicial officers and improve infrastructure at Makadara Law Courts.

Mokaya said the judiciary management is cognizant of the situation at the court and will do everything possible to ensure the security of judicial officers and staff as they resume duty next week.

She also noted that the security situation in Makadara is exacerbated by the judiciary’s infrastructural challenges, and called for adequate funding to address the judiciary’s infrastructural needs as well as security for judicial officers.

She urged persons who are not satisfied with judicial decisions to raise their grievances through legal channels.

The judiciary’s Directorate of Human Resource Management and Development will continue with psycho-social support for judicial officers and staff next week to address the trauma that followed the shooting incident.

Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55 was shot and killed by his colleagues at the court on Thursday afternoon soon after he had attacked and wounded the principal magistrate Monica Kivuti.

He had travelled from his work station in Londiani, Kericho to attend a court case where his ailing wife Jenniffer Wairimu, 48 years was an accused.

This is in a case of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

The woman had apparently pleaded to be released out on cash bail but the magistrate turned down the plea.

This is after she absconded court sessions over sickness. And when she appeared on Thursday, her bail terms were canceled and the magistrate ordered she be remanded at the Langata Women’s prisons.

This angered Kipruto who sneaked into the the court through the magistrates door and fired shots towards Kivuti injuring her on the chest and left hip.

His colleagues who were present fired at the senior officer and killed him in the tent that works as a court.

In the process three other officers were injured. One of them was hit in a he left eyed another in left leg and a third one in left hand.