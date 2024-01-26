Juice Wrld, the late American rapper, left an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene with his unique sound and lyrical prowess. At the time of his tragic death in 2019, Juice Wrld had amassed a net worth of $4 million, solidifying his status as one of the most promising artists in the rap industry.

Juice Wrld Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth December 2, 1998 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins on December 2, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois, Juice Wrld’s journey into music began at an early age. Despite his mother’s initial restriction on rap and hip-hop, he found solace in rock and pop. His exposure to diverse musical genres laid the foundation for his eclectic style. Juice Wrld’s early proficiency in playing instruments like the piano, guitar, and drums hinted at the musical virtuoso he would become.

Record Deal

Juice Wrld’s entry into the music scene started on Soundcloud, where he posted his creations under the moniker “JuicetheKidd.” In 2015, he wrote and recorded his first song, “Forever,” marking the inception of his artistic journey. Gaining attention in the hip-hop community, Juice Wrld signed a record deal with Interscope Records in early 2018, securing a $3 million contract. This pivotal moment marked the acceleration of his career.

Lucid Dreams

The summer of 2017 witnessed the release of Juice Wrld’s debut full-length album, “9, 9, 9,” featuring the breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.” The track catapulted him to stardom, rapidly expanding his fanbase. His real breakthrough, however, came with the release of “Goodbye & Good Riddance” in 2018, featuring the hit “All Girls Are the Same.” The album’s success positioned Juice Wrld as a major player in the rap scene.

Estate Earnings

Despite his untimely demise on December 8, 2019, Juice Wrld’s estate continued to thrive. In the 12 months following his death, the estate earned an impressive $15 million from royalties, merchandise, and other avenues. This income stream solidified Juice Wrld’s presence among the highest-earning deceased celebrities.

Posthumously, Juice Wrld’s impact persisted with the release of albums like “Legends Never Die” (2020) and “Fighting Demons” (2021). These releases, accompanied by the documentary “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss,” showcased his enduring influence on the music industry.

Personal Life

Juice Wrld’s personal life was marked by struggles with substance use, anxiety, and depression. His battle with drugs, including lean, Xanax, and Percocet, was intertwined with his musical journey. Tragically, on December 8, 2019, at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, Juice Wrld suffered a seizure and collapsed. Despite attempts to revive him with Narcan, he was pronounced dead at the age of 21.

Live Free 999 Fund

In the wake of Juice Wrld’s passing, his mother established the Live Free 999 Fund. This initiative aims to support underserved youths grappling with addiction or mental health issues, reflecting Juice Wrld’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond his musical contributions.

Juice Wrld Net Worth

Juice Wrld net worth of $4 million at the time of his death is attests to the meteoric rise of a young artist whose talent transcended genres.