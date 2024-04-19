Julia Roberts Net Worth

Julia Roberts, the American actress renowned for her captivating performances and radiant charm, boasts an extraordinary net worth of $250 million. With a career spanning decades, Roberts has solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most iconic and highest-paid stars.

Julia Roberts Career

Julia Roberts’ journey to superstardom began with her breakthrough role in the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman” opposite Richard Gere in 1990. From there, she embarked on a remarkable string of box office hits, including “Steel Magnolias,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Notting Hill,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” cementing her status as America’s sweetheart and earning her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Julia Roberts Salaries

Roberts’ ascent to the upper echelons of Hollywood’s elite was mirrored by her impressive salary negotiations. From humble beginnings with a $50,000 paycheck for “Mystic Pizza,” she quickly ascended to commanding multimillion-dollar fees for her stellar performances.

Her earnings reached staggering heights, with landmark paydays such as $20 million for “Erin Brockovich” and $25 million for “Mona Lisa Smile,” solidifying her status as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Julia Roberts Film Salaries

Mystic Pizza (1988): $50,000

(1988): $50,000 Steel Magnolias (1989): $90,000

(1989): $90,000 Pretty Woman (1990): $300,000

(1990): $300,000 Flatliners (1990): $500,000

(1990): $500,000 Sleeping with the Enemy (1991): $1 million

(1991): $1 million Dying Young (1991): $3 million

(1991): $3 million Hook (1991): $7 million

(1991): $7 million The Pelican Brief (1993): $8 million

(1993): $8 million Mary Reilly (1996): $8.5 million

(1996): $8.5 million Conspiracy Theory (1997): $11 million

(1997): $11 million My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997): $12 million

(1997): $12 million Notting Hill (1999): $15 million

(1999): $15 million Runaway Bride (1999): $17 million

(1999): $17 million Erin Brockovich (2000): $20 million

(2000): $20 million The Mexican (2001): $20 million

(2001): $20 million America’s Sweethearts (2001): $15 million

(2001): $15 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001): $10 million

(2001): $10 million Mona Lisa Smile (2003): $25 million

(2003): $25 million Closer (2004): $20 million

(2004): $20 million Ocean’s Twelve (2004): $5 million

(2004): $5 million Duplicity (2009): $15 million

(2009): $15 million Valentine’s Day (2010): $3 million for six minutes of screen time

(2010): $3 million for six minutes of screen time Eat Pray Love (2010): $10 million

(2010): $10 million Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (Unspecified Year): $250,000 on scale

(Unspecified Year): $250,000 on scale Mother’s Day (2016): $3 million for three days of work

Julia Roberts Endorsements and Business

Beyond the silver screen, Julia Roberts’ influence extended to lucrative endorsement deals, most notably as the global brand ambassador for Lancome Paris, a partnership that has yielded substantial returns and further bolstered her financial empire. Additionally, her entrepreneurial endeavors include serving as an executive producer for Red Om Films and lending her voice to charitable causes and environmental initiatives.

Personal Life

Roberts’ personal life reflects her penchant for luxury and refined taste, evident in her impressive real estate portfolio spanning properties in Malibu, Los Angeles, New York City, and Hawaii. From solar-powered mansions to sprawling ranches, her residences reflect her commitment to eco-friendly living and unparalleled comfort.

Julia Roberts Net Worth

Julia Roberts net worth is $250 million.