Julie Andrews Siblings: The Creative Legacy of the Actress’ Family

Julie Andrews, born Julia Elizabeth Wells, is a renowned British actress, singer and writer known for her exceptional talent and iconic roles in films like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

She has received numerous awards, including an Academy Award and multiple Golden Globe and Grammy Awards.

Andrews’ career spans stage, screen and musicals, showcasing her versatile talent and captivating performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Siblings

Julie has three siblings, namely Christopher, Celia and John

Her half-brother from her mother’s first marriage to Edward “Ted” Wells is Christopher Casson, an actor and director.

Her half-sister from her mother’s second marriage to Ted Andrews is Celia Wallis. She is a writer and journalist.

Julie’s full brother, born to her parents Barbara Ward Wells and Ted Andrews, is John “Jack” Andrews, a retired Royal Navy officer.

Julie had a close relationship with her siblings, especially her brother John, who was closest to her in age.

Despite their different fathers, the Andrews siblings were a tight-knit family who supported each other throughout their lives and careers.

Career

Andrews made her professional stage debut in the 1954 Broadway musical, The Boy Friend, winning the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut.

She starred as Eliza Doolittle in the original Broadway production of My Fair Lady from 1956-1959, earning a Tony Award nomination.

Andrews won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her film debut in the title role of Mary Poppins in 1964. The film also earned her a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

She received another Academy Award nomination for her iconic performance as Maria in The Sound of Music in 1965, which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Andrews starred in many successful films in the 1960s like The Americanization of Emily, Hawaii and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She received a third Oscar nomination for the gender-bending comedy, Victor/Victoria, in 1982, directed by her husband Blake Edwards.

Andrews has won numerous other awards including Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Grammys over her illustrious career.

In 2000, she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Andrews has also written children’s books, directed stage productions, and lent her voice to animated films like Shrek.

Personal life

Andrews was married to two men, Tony Walton and Blake Edwards.

Her first husband, Tony Walton, is a British set and costume designer. They were married in 1959 and had one daughter named Emma.

Andrews’ second husband, Blake Edwards, was a renowned film director, producer.and screenwriter.

Julie and Blake married in 1969 and had a blended family that included Blake’s children from his previous marriage, Jennifer and Geoffrey, as well as two adopted daughters from Vietnam, Amy and Joanna.