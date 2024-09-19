Julie Newmar’s Net Worth

Julie Newmar, an iconic American actress, dancer, and singer, boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million. Best known for her trailblazing portrayal of Catwoman in the 1960s TV series Batman, Newmar’s charm and talent cemented her place in Hollywood history. Her diverse career spans stage, film, television, and entrepreneurial ventures, making her a household name and a savvy businesswoman.

Julie Newmar Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth August 16, 1933 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Dancer, Businesswoman, TV Host, Singer

Early Life

Born Julie Chalene Newmeyer on August 16, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, Newmar grew up as the eldest of three children. Her father, Don Newmeyer, was a professional football player, and her mother, Helene, was a fashion designer. A talented dancer from a young age, Newmar began performing with the Los Angeles Opera at just 12 years old.

Her early dance training set the foundation for her career in film, where she appeared in several uncredited roles in musicals and films throughout the early 1950s. Her breakout role as Dorcas in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers in 1954 launched her into the spotlight.

Career

Julie Newmar first garnered attention with her role as Catwoman, a character whose costume is now enshrined at the Smithsonian Institution. However, her success extends far beyond her role as the feline villain. She received widespread acclaim for playing Katrin Sveg in Marriage-Go-Round, a role she performed on both stage and screen, winning awards for her performances.

Her Hollywood presence was undeniable, thanks to her striking hourglass figure and captivating performances. Some of her most notable film appearances include Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Mackenna’s Gold (1969), and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995). The latter film, where she played herself, grossed nearly $48 million worldwide.

Newmar also made her mark in television, starring in the 1960s sitcom My Living Doll, and guest-starring in series like The Twilight Zone, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Star Trek. She continued her TV career well into the 1980s and 1990s, appearing on shows such as Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, and Melrose Place.

Also Read: Josh Radnor Net Worth

Beyond acting, Newmar lent her voice to various animated projects. She voiced Martha Wayne in Batman: The Brave and the Bold and reprised her role as Catwoman in Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016) and Batman vs. Two-Face (2017).

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Julie Newmar’s wealth is not solely a result of her acting career. She has also proven herself to be an astute businesswoman and entrepreneur. Newmar holds three U.S. patents, two of which are for pantyhose designs and one for a bra design called the “Nudemar,” a bra marketed as nearly invisible.

In addition to her fashion innovations, Newmar is an accomplished real estate investor. She inherited property in the La Brea/Fairfax area of Los Angeles from her father, Don Newmeyer, who began acquiring land there in the 1940s. Newmar significantly expanded the family holdings and played a vital role in redeveloping and revitalizing the area.

Personal Life

Julie Newmar was married to attorney J. Holt Smith from 1977 to 1984. The couple had one child together, John Jewl Smith, born in 1981. Newmar has also been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Gay and Lesbian Elder Housing organization in 2013.

Julie Newmar Net Worth 2024

Julie Newmar net worth is $15 million.