Julio Iglesias, a celebrated Spanish singer and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $600 million. With a prolific career spanning over five decades, Iglesias has recorded 80 albums and sold nearly 300 million copies of his music in 14 different languages. His impressive collection includes over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records, marking his influence and success in the music industry. Rising to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, Iglesias has maintained a successful touring career for more than 40 years.

Julio Iglesias Net Worth $600 Million Place of Birth September 23, 1943 Place of Birth Madrid Nationality Spanish Profession Singer and Songwriter

Early Life

Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva was born on September 23, 1943, in Madrid, Spain. His father, Julio Iglesias Sr., was a medical doctor from Ourense, and his mother, Maria del Rosario de la Cueva y Perignat, had Jewish ancestry. Iglesias initially pursued a dual path in law at CEU San Pablo University in Madrid and professional football, playing as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division. However, a severe car accident at the age of 20 ended his football career, leaving him unable to walk for two years. During his recovery, a nurse gave him a guitar to exercise his hands, leading him to discover his musical talent.

Entertainment Career

In 1968, Iglesias won the Benidorm International Song Festival with his song “La vida sigue igual” (“Life Goes On the Same”), which led to a recording contract with Discos Columbia. His debut album “Yo Canto” (“I Sing”) was released in 1969. Representing Spain at the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Gwendolyne,” he finished in fourth place. Iglesias sang in multiple languages, including English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Galician, broadening his appeal across Europe in the 1970s.

In 1979, he moved to Miami, Florida, and signed with CBS International, where he began releasing English-language songs. His cover of “Begin the Beguine” was his first English hit, and his 1984 album “1100 Bel Air Place” marked his English-language breakthrough, selling over 3 million copies in the United States alone. This album featured duets with artists like Willie Nelson and Diana Ross. Over his career, Iglesias has collaborated with numerous prominent musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Sting, and Art Garfunkel.

Julio Iglesias Awards and Accolades

Iglesias has received numerous accolades throughout his career. At the 1988 Grammy Awards, he won Best Latin Pop Album for “Un hombre solo.” He received another Grammy nomination in 1998 for his album “Tango” but lost to Luis Miguel. Other significant honors include the Excellence Award at the 1995 Lo Nuestro Awards, being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2001, and induction into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. In China, he was awarded the First & Most Popular International Artist of All Time and a Guinness World Record for Best-selling Male Latin Artist. In 2015, he received an Honorary Doctorate from the Berklee College of Music. Iglesias has also received numerous national and international honors, including the Spanish National Honors of the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts and the Knight of the Legion of Honor from France.

Personal Life

In 1971, Iglesias married Isabel Preysler, a Filipina of Spanish ancestry, and a member of the aristocratic Perez de Tagle family. They divorced in 1979 but had three children together: Chabeli (born 1971), Julio Jr. (born 1973), and Enrique Iglesias (born 1975). He later married Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger in 2010, with whom he has five children: Miguel (born 1997), Rodrigo (born 1999), twins Cristina and Victoria (born 2001), and Guillermo (born 2007). The family resides in the Dominican Republic, where Iglesias became a citizen in 2005.

Julio Iglesias Net Worth From Other Ventures

Julio Iglesias net worth of $600 million is significantly bolstered by his extensive real estate portfolio. In July 2017, he listed four empty lots on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $150 million. His primary residence on the same island, purchased for $15 million in 2012, is valued at $20-25 million. His worldwide real estate holdings are estimated to be worth $200-300 million. Additionally, Iglesias co-owns the main airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and several hotel complexes in the country, alongside Oscar de la Renta and other investors.