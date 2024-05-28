Julius Malema: Divisive EFF Leader Could Be Kingmaker In South Africa Election

The EFF’s promises to nationalise the country’s gold and platinum mines and seize land from white farmers are among proposals they fear threaten not just their privileges but also Africa’s most industrialised economy.
Malema’s pledge to redress persistent racial and economic disparities resonates with his constituents which include tens of thousands of unemployed, disenfranchised urban Black youths and middle class students struggling to afford fees or graduates unable to find decent jobs in a stagnant economy.