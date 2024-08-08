Julius Yego Finishes Fifth at Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem Wins Javelin Gold

Julius Yego concluded his Olympic career with a fifth-place finish at the Paris Games on Thursday. The 2016 silver medallist aimed for a strong farewell, starting with an 80.29m throw and later surpassing this with a personal best of 87.72m, which initially put him in contention for a medal. Despite his best effort, Yego was unable to surpass this mark with subsequent throws. His third attempt landed at 84.90m, securing his spot in the final eight. Ultimately, Yego could not improve upon his 87.72m throw from the second attempt but exited the competition with pride.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The unsung hero of team Kenya at the Olympics has to be Julius Yego. <br><br>He has finished 5th with one of the best all-time throws. This, after struggling with injuries and lack of support from the government, is very impressive. <a href=”https://t.co/rswbAzQTQl”>pic.twitter.com/rswbAzQTQl</a></p>— Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CSakwah/status/1821633008438292953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

In the javelin event, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem emerged as the new Olympic champion with a record-breaking throw of 92.97m. India’s Neeraj Chopra, the gold medallist from Tokyo, settled for silver with a season’s best throw of 89.45m. Grenada’s Anderson Peters took bronze with a throw of 88.54m, and Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic finished in fourth place with 88.50m.