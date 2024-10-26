Junet Mohamed Dismisses Rumors Of Interest In Interior CS Role

Minority Party Leader Junet Mohamed has denied any interest in taking up the role of Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Although the position is not officially vacant, Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki was recently nominated as Deputy President after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Prof. Kindiki, however, has not yet assumed the office as a court case regarding the nomination is set for hearing on October 29.

Junet Mohamed clarified that neither he nor his party, ODM, is interested in pursuing the position.

“While an opportunity to serve Kenyans is always welcome, I wish to inform the public that I am neither interested in the job nor has the ODM Party shown interest in securing the position,” he stated.

President William Ruto has been working to expand his administration to promote inclusivity, enhance service delivery, and uphold democratic values.

Junet, who recently took on the role of Minority Party Leader in the National Assembly, emphasized the importance of focusing on pressing national issues.

“I hope this clarification puts the matter to rest and allows the country to address more important concerns,” he added.