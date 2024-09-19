Junior Bridgeman Net Worth

Junior Bridgeman, a retired professional basketball player and highly successful entrepreneur, boasts an impressive net worth of $600 million. Though his NBA career was solid, it’s his post-basketball ventures that have propelled him into the ranks of the richest former athletes. Bridgeman turned his modest NBA earnings into a fast-food empire, making him a model of financial success after sports.

NBA Career

Bridgeman played in the NBA for 12 seasons, splitting his time between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 8th overall pick in 1975, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Over his career, Bridgeman tallied 11,517 points, mostly serving as a sixth man. His highest single-season salary was $350,000, earned during his final years with the Clippers in the mid-1980s. While his salary was relatively modest by today’s standards, Bridgeman knew that life after basketball required long-term planning.

Wendy’s and Fast-Food Franchises

Unlike many athletes, Bridgeman began planning his future early. While still playing in the NBA, he invested in Wendy’s franchises, eventually working at one of his own restaurants during the off-season to learn the business from the ground up. By the time he retired from basketball in 1987, he owned three Wendy’s franchises.

Bridgeman’s work ethic and dedication paid off, and he steadily expanded his portfolio. Over time, his holdings grew to more than 160 Wendy’s locations and over 120 Chili’s franchises, with his company, Bridgeman Foods Inc., employing over 11,000 people. By 2016, Bridgeman’s fast-food empire generated over $530 million in annual revenue, making him one of the largest and most admired franchise owners in the world.

Beyond Fast Food

In 2016, Bridgeman sold many of his franchises, including 116 Chili’s locations. However, his entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there. In 2017, he became a bottler for Coca-Cola, taking over Coca-Cola Heartland’s operations, which serve several states including Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Nebraska. Bridgeman, along with his son Justin, now oversees Coca-Cola Heartland’s operations, which include a production plant and 18 regional distribution centers. The company also supports various charitable organizations, reflecting Bridgeman’s commitment to giving back to the community.

In 2018, Bridgeman attempted to buy Sports Illustrated but was ultimately unsuccessful. However, he later succeeded in purchasing Ebony and Jet magazines, adding media ownership to his diverse portfolio.

Purchase of the Milwaukee Bucks Stake

Bridgeman’s ties to the NBA remain strong. In September 2024, he made headlines once again by purchasing a 10% stake in his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, at a $4 billion valuation. This move not only brought Bridgeman back into the basketball world but also cemented his legacy as a shrewd businessman and investor.

Personal Life

Junior Bridgeman has been married to his wife Doris for over 35 years, and the couple has three children, all of whom hold MBAs and work in the family business. Bridgeman’s #2 jersey was retired by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1988, honoring his contributions to the team.

Beyond his business success, Bridgeman has been a force for good in his community. He has helped establish basketball camps and schools for homeless children, and he sits on the board of the PGA.

