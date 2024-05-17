Junior Pope: E-money denies affair with late actor’s wife, issues threat

Popular businessman and socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, has reacted to allegations of having an affair with the late Nollywood actor, JohnPaul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope’s wife.

KahawaTungu recalls that Junior Pope and three others lost their lives after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a filming location last month.

Following his death, some online analysts had linked Junior Pope’s death to E-money because he was having an affair with the late actor’s wife.

Reacting, E-money vowed to ensure that those behind the false information are made to face the full wrath of the law.

Posting on his Instagram page, the businessman urged Nigerians to help him fish out those behind the allegation.

He wrote: “It has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family.

Also Read: ‘Cause of Mohbad’s death cannot be ascertained’ – Pathologist releases autopsy report

“I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

“Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but is highly appreciated. Enough is enough! Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time. Send me a DM”