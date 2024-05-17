Junior Pope laid to rest amid tears in Enugu

Sadness and grief enveloped the town of Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Friday as the remains of actor John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, was laid to rest.

The burial rites commenced at 10:00 am with a commendation mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, and lying-in-state at his father’s compound, where family members, well-wishers, colleagues and friends had the final glimpse of the late actor before the body was moved to a private venue for internment at about 1:30 pm.

The atmosphere at the burial ceremony was sombre as colleagues and fans gathered to pay their final respects to the late actor.

The late actor’s wife, Jennifer Awele, couldn’t back tears as she was sighted weeping profusely at the commencement of the final funeral procession.

The 43-year-old actor died alongside four other people on April 10, after their boat capsized in the Anam River, in Anambra State, while returning from a movie shoot.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, veteran actress Rita Edochie said that she was heartbroken when she heard the sad news of Junior Pope’s death.