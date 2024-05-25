Justice Majanja Re-elected JSC Commissioner for Magistrates and Judges Association 

High Court judge Justice David Majanja was Saturday re-elected as a Member of the Judicial Service Commission representing the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA).

He garnered 81 votes as compared to Justice Joram Abuodha’s nine votes and Justice James Olola who got 47 votes.

This is in pursuant to Article 171 (2) (d) of the Constitution.

Majanja was first elected to the JSC on 14th May 2019 for a five-year term. He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011 and is currently stationed at the Milimani Civil Division.

Prior to his re-election, Justice Majanja served as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Management Committee, a member of the Audit, Governance & Risk Management Committee and Learning & Development Committee.

Majanja holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi.