Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have joyfully welcomed their first child. The 30-year-old singer shared the heartwarming news on Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of their newborn’s tiny foot. He captioned the image, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

Hailey Bieber, the 27-year-old founder of Rhode Skin, reposted her husband’s announcement on her own Instagram account, sharing in the excitement.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber. pic.twitter.com/HUOa1yKyhV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2024

The couple, who celebrated their wedding on September 13, 2018, in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina, had documented their journey in the docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

In an interview with W Magazine in July, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, expressing the emotional experience and her focus on cherishing her final moments alone with Justin before their baby’s arrival. She first announced her pregnancy in May, sharing black and white photos of Justin capturing her in a white lace dress.

This milestone marks a new chapter for the couple, whose love story has been closely followed by fans and documented in the media.

Via Yahoo News