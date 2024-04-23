Justin Hartley Siblings: Inside the Actor’s Sibling Circle

Justin Hartley is an American actor born on January 29, 1977, in Knoxville, Illinois.

He is best known for his roles in television series such as Passions, Smallville, The Young and the Restless and This Is Us.

Justin’s breakthrough role came in 2016 when he starred as Kevin Pearson in the NBC drama series This Is Us, for which he was thrice nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. .

He has also appeared in several films, including A Bad Moms Christmas and The Noel Diary.

Siblings

Justin has three siblings.

His elder brother is Nathan Hartley, and his younger sister is Megan Hartley.

Additionally, Justin has a half-sister named Gabriela Carrillo from his mother’s second marriage to David Carrillo.

Career

Justin began his acting career in 2002 with the role of Fox Crane on the NBC daytime soap opera, Passions, which he held until 2006.

During this time, he also appeared in the movie, Race You to the Bottom and filmed a pilot for Aquaman, a spinoff from the TV show, Smallville.

However, the pilot never aired.

In 2006, Justin was awarded the role of billionaire Oliver Queen (the Green Arrow) in the WB/CW television series, Smallville, which he held until 2011.

He also appeared in several other movies and TV shows during this period, including Red Canyon, Austin Golden Hour, Spellbound, CSI:NY and Cold Case.

In 2012, Justin joined the CW Network’s new series, Emily Owens, MD, as Will Collins.

He has since appeared in several other TV shows, including Revenge, Mistresses, The Young and the Restless and This Is Us.

Justin has been married twice, first to Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, with whom he has a daughter, and then to Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2019.

He is currently married to his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

Also Read: Dave Chappelle Siblings: Unveiling the Family Behind the Comic Genius

Awards

Justin has received several award nominations for his outstanding performance in the television series, This Is Us.

He has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards in 2019 and 2020.

The television series, This Is Us, has won various awards throughout its run, including ACE Eddie Awards, African-American Film Critics Association Awards, American Film Institute Awards, Artios Awards, Black Reel Television Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Humanitas Prize, Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

Personal life

Justin has had several notable relationships throughout his life.

He was first married to actress Lindsay Korman-Hartley, with whom he has a daughter named Isabella. They married in 2004 and divorced in 2012.

After his divorce from Lindsay, Justin married actress Chrishell Stause in 2017, but they separated in 2019.

He is currently married to actress Sofia Pernas, whom he started dating in 2020 and married in 2021.

These relationships have contributed to Justin Hartley’s personal and public life.