AG Muturi’s Son Leslie Released After Grilling by ATPU

Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi’s son was Sunday released hours after his arrest by police from the Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

It is not clear why Leslie Muturi, 40 was taken to the ATPU offices in Upper Hill where he was detained and questioned for hours.

A family spokesman said Leslie was released at about 6.30 pm.

“The parents have been informed of his release after being grilled,” said a source aware of the issue.

He had been arrested on Saturday night as he left a club off Dennis Pritt Road.

The reasons for his arrest from the road were not immediately disclosed.

AG Muturi confirmed earlier on Sunday the family was yet to find his Leslie.

“He has not yet been found,” he said on Sunday afternoon.

The matter had been reported to police.

Those close to AG Muturi said he was not happy how the police handled the matter.

He is said to have questioned why he was not informed of the plans to arrest his son.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje made the revelations Saturday June 22 night while standing next to a four-wheel drive car that Leslie was using at the time of his alleged arrest or kidnap.

Leslie is a businessman based in Nairobi and the motive of the incident is not yet known.

In a video circulated online on Saturday evening, Mwenje said Leslie, whom he described as his friend, was taken out of his car by police officers by the roadside.

Mwenje claimed that they were driving in different cars alongside their other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when the police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

“We are here, in Lavington, Kilimani, my friend Leslie Muturi, son to AG Justin Muturi has just been arrested by the police here on the road. I was the one following him, this is his car,” the MP said in the video.

The blue SUV was on the roadside with its doors and boot yanked open.

Mwenje further claimed that they reached out to police, who denied knowledge of Leslie’s whereabouts.

“To the police who have taken him, we will find you. Release him right now, we will not sleep until we find him. We have informed everyone in Nairobi,” he says in the video.

“The cops are telling us they do not know where he is yet the guys who have taken him are cops. We saw you in a white hardtop Land Cruiser, dressed in black combat we saw you and have your plates.”

This comes hours after social media influencer Billy Simani, better known as Crazy Nairobian, was on Saturday evening released from police custody following his arrest on Friday.

His release came after over 50,000 Kenyans joined an X Space on Saturday, calling for his release.

A medical doctor Austin Omondi is missing after his abduction from an event along Forest Road on Sunday over the protests.