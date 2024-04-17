Justin Timberlake Siblings: All About Jonathan and Stephen

Justin Timberlake, born on January 31, 1981, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor known as the Prince of Pop.

He gained fame as a member of the boy band *NSYNC before launching a successful solo career.

Justin has won numerous awards, including ten Grammy Awards, and is recognized for his influence on the music industry.

Apart from music, he has also ventured into acting, starring in films like The Social Network and Friends with Benefits.

Siblings

Justin has three siblings, two half-brothers named Jonathan Perry Timberlake and Stephen Robert Timberlake and a late half-sister named Laura Katherine Timberlake.

Laura tragically passed away during childbirth, while Jonathan and Stephen are from his father’s second marriage to Lisa.

Jonathan, born in 1985, is involved in the real estate business and married to Kathleen, while Stephen, born in 1998, leans towards an artistic path in music and theater.

Parents

Justin’s father, Randall “Randy” Timberlake, worked as a choir director at a Baptist church.

He remarried to Lisa Perry, with whom he had two sons, Jonathan and Stephen.

Justin has maintained a close relationship with his father and half-brothers.

Lynn Bomer, Justin’s mother, worked at an entertainment company.

After her divorce from Randy, she remarried to Paul Harless, who became a significant figure in Justin’s life.

Career

Justin gained early fame as a contestant on Star Search and starred in The New Mickey Mouse Club.

He rose to prominence as the lead singer of the boy band ‘N Sync, which achieved significant success in the late 1990s.

In 2002, Justin released his debut solo album, Justified, which sold over 7 million copies worldwide and spawned hits like Cry Me a River and Rock Your Body.

His second solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the US number-one hit singles SexyBack, My Love and What Goes Around…/…Comes Around.

Aside from music, Justin has pursued an acting career, appearing in films such as The Social Network, Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

He has also ventured into record label ownership with Tennman Records, fashion with William Rast, and restaurant businesses with Destino and Southern Hospitality.

Justin is known for his diverse artistry in songwriting, showmanship, tenor vocal range, and music production, and has won numerous awards, including six Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards.

Personal life

Justin is married to Jessica Biel, and they have two sons together, Silas, who is eight years old and Phineas, who is three years old.

The couple is known for being very private about their children and has never shared photos of their faces on social media, preferring to post images of them in costume or taken from a distance.

They have relocated to Montana to raise their kids away from the spotlight.

In a rare photo shared by Jessica in February 2023, the brothers were seen eating their lunch while watching an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants inside their luxury home.

Phineas has adorable long, blonde hair cascading over his shoulders while Silas sports short, dark hair.

The couple welcomed their first child, Silas, on April 8, 2015, and their second son, Phineas, in July 2020.

Justin has spoken lovingly of his wife and children on The Graham Norton Show, expressing his gratitude for his family.