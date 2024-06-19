Justine Bateman Siblings: All About Jason Bateman

Justine Bateman is an American actress, writer, director, producer and author best known for her role as Mallory Keaton in the 1980s sitcom, Family Ties.

She has earned a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy nominations for her work.

Bateman has also ventured into writing and directing. Her directorial feature film debut, Violet, premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and was released in theaters in October 2021.

She has also written and produced several short films, including Five Minutes and PUSH.

Bateman has been an advocate for Net Neutrality and holds a degree in Computer Science and Digital Media Management from UCLA.

Siblings

Justine has one sibling, Jason Bateman. They have a three-year age difference, with Justine being the older sibling.

Despite being siblings, they have pursued different careers in the entertainment industry.

While Justine is known for her role as Mallory Keaton in the 1980s sitcom, Family Ties, Jason on the other hand is known for his roles in the TV series, Arrested Development, and the film, Juno.

He has also directed several episodes of Arrested Development and the film This Is Where I Leave You.

Despite their different career paths, both Justine and Jason Bateman have achieved significant success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Bateman’s acting career began with the role of Mallory Keaton on the popular sitcom, Family Ties, from 1982 to 1989.

She continued to appear in various films and TV shows, including Satisfaction, Men Behaving Badly, The TV Set, Desperate Housewives and Californication.

Her performances earned her a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy nominations.

Beyond acting, Bateman has ventured into writing, directing, and producing.

Her directorial feature film debut, Violet, premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and starred Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey and Justin Theroux.

Bateman has also written and directed several short films, including Five Minutes and PUSH. These projects showcase her versatility and talent in multiple roles within the entertainment industry.

In addition to her creative work, Bateman has been involved in various business ventures.

She managed her own clothing design company, Justine Bateman Designs, from 2000 to 2003, which sold to several high-end retailers.

Bateman has also produced several projects, including the web series, Easy to Assemble, with Illeana Douglas, the short film, Z, with Jared Drake and the digi-novel series, Level 26: Dark Prophecy.

Awards and accolades

Bateman has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Family Ties in 1986.

Bateman has also earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in Family Ties.

Beyond her acting achievements, Bateman’s creative work has also been recognized.

Her short film, Five Minutes, won the 2019 Amazon Prime Video Direct Festival Stars Program and was chosen by both Short of the Week and Vimeo’s Staff Picks.

Additionally, Bateman’s first book, Fame: The Hijacking of Reality, published in 2018, became a best-seller.

Her second book, Face: One Square Foot of Skin, published in 2021, also achieved best-seller status.

Personal life

Bateman is married to Mark Fluent, a managing director and head of Western United States real estate for Deutsche Bank.

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two children together, Gianetta Fluent and Duke Fluent.

Mark is a financier and has been involved in various real estate ventures throughout his career. He also serves on the Lusk Real Estate Board and has a passion for contemporary art collecting.

Bateman has been open about her marriage and how it has brought her stability and support.

She has described her husband as a loving and supportive partner, and the couple is often seen together at various events and functions.

Mark is known for his unwavering support for his wife, and the couple’s marriage is seen as a testament to the power of finding stability and love amidst the chaos of celebrity life.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Bateman is also a dedicated mother to her two children.

She has been vocal about her desire to keep her children out of the spotlight, preferring to focus on her own personal and professional pursuits.

Despite this, Bateman’s children have been spotted with her at various events and functions, and it is clear that she is a loving and devoted mother.