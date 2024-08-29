K-pop Singer Leaves Boy Band Over Sexual Crime Accusation

South Korean singer Taeil has left the K-pop band NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime, his label announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old’s agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement on X, saying the NCT member will depart from the boy band after learning he has been “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime”.

The label did not specify the nature of the alleged crime but said it “recognised the seriousness of the situation” and decided Taeil, whose legal name is Moon Tae-il, can no longer “continue his activities with the team”.

Taeil has not publicly commented on the allegations.

SM Entertainment added that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses,” the statement, which was posted in Korean and translated by Associated Press, said.

The Bangbae Police Station in Seoul announced it was investigating Taeil in relation to a sexual crime, according to South Korean media.

The BBC was unable to reach police for comment.

Taeil was part of NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, a globally popular South Korean boy band that debuted in 2016.

The group currently has over two dozen members divided into several subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish.

Taeil was recently active in NCT 127.

On 15 August last year, Taeil got into a car accident in downtown Seoul, in South Korea, while travelling on his motorcycle.

He temporarily suspended his schedules to focus on treatment and recovery.

Known for experimental music spanning various genres, NCT has gained international attention with some releases charting on Billboard lists.

K-pop originated from South Korea and is an amalgamation of pop, R&B and hip-hop.

It has grown into a global phenomenon, particularly after the success of the boy band BTS in the late 2010s.

