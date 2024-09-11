KAA Working to Normalize Operations at JKIA As Workers Down Tools Over Adani Deal

Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were on Wednesday disrupted as a section of unionized airport workers engaged in a strike.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued a statement confirming that the strike occurred in defiance of a court order (Case Number ELRCC/E648/2024), resulting in significant impacts on early morning operations at the busy hub.

By 7:00 am, minimal airport activities had resumed, but passengers were advised to expect delays. KAA assured the public that efforts were being made to normalize the situation, with active engagement of relevant parties to resolve the crisis.

In the statement, KAA’s Acting Managing Director and CEO, Henry Ogoye, apologized for the inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during the disruption. Passengers were urged to contact their airlines directly to confirm flight statuses as the situation unfolds.

The strike comes at a particularly challenging time for Kenya’s aviation sector, which has recently been grappling with logistical challenges and labor disputes. The disruption at JKIA, East Africa’s largest airport, has the potential to affect regional and international flights, further straining operations as discussions continue between airport authorities and the striking workers.

KAA’s statement emphasizes its commitment to restoring normal operations as soon as possible, though no timeline was provided for a full return to normalcy.

Aviation workers at JKIA and Kisumu International Airport downed their tools over a deal stricken by the government with an Indian entity known as Adani Group.

The deal, valued at $1.8 billion, will give Adani control over JKIA for 30 years in exchange for upgrading and expanding the facility. However, this proposal has sparked significant opposition.

The airport workers’ union is mainly concerned about potential mass layoffs and the possibility that Adani would bring in foreign workers, leading to unfavorable working conditions for the remaining Kenyan staff.

The workers accuse the airport’s management of pushing forward with the deal without adequate transparency and accountability, describing it as “unlawful.” These protests have caused disruptions at JKIA, including delays and cancellations of flights​.

In response to these concerns, Kenya’s High Court temporarily halted the deal to allow for judicial review, following a petition from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The court is set to review whether leasing such a strategic national asset is in the public’s best interest, with the next court date scheduled for October 2024.