Tragedy as Kabarak University Student is Fatally Stabbed in Robbery Near Campus 

Tragedy struck Kabarak University in Nakuru after one of their students was stabbed to death in a suspected robbery on Friday morning.

The deceased was a nursing student, police and colleagues said.

The third-year student Derrick Malumasa Sabuni, 23 was found with stab wounds in the stomach along the Nakuru-Mogotio road near Kampi Ya Moto trading centre, police said.

His colleagues at the university told police they found him on the road, picked and rushed him to the Kabarak University health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased had a serious stab wound on his stomach inflicted by a sharp object and by unknown people, police said.

Police visited the hospital and the scene as part of the probe into the murder.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The area where the incident happened is popular with students from the university.

The body was moved to Nakuru Municipal Annex Mortuary awaiting postmortem an further investigations.

No arrest has been made so far. The other students have asked security agencies to ensure justice to the deceased and enhance operations there to tame the trend.