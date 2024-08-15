Kaia Gerber Net Worth: The Rising Star Of Fashion And Film

Kaia Gerber, an American model and actress, has carved out a successful career in the entertainment and fashion industries, amassing a net worth of $5 million. Born in Los Angeles, California, in September 2001, Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos founder Rande Gerber. With her impressive lineage and undeniable talent, Kaia has quickly risen to prominence, modeling for major brands and making a name for herself in both fashion and film.

Early Life

Kaia Jordan Gerber was born on September 3, 2001, in Los Angeles. Her mother, Cindy Crawford, is one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, and her father, Rande Gerber, is a successful entrepreneur and former model. Kaia has an older brother, Presley Gerber, who also pursued a career in modeling. She is of German, French, Danish, and English descent on her mother’s side and German-Jewish descent on her father’s side. Kaia grew up celebrating both Christmas and Jewish holidays. She attended Malibu High School, where she took online classes to balance her education with her burgeoning career.

Modeling Career

Kaia Gerber began her modeling journey at the tender age of 10, when she modeled for Versace’s junior line, Young Versace. By 16, she made her runway debut in 2017 for Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein Collection, marking the beginning of her rapid ascent in the fashion world. Over the following years, Kaia walked for some of the most prestigious fashion houses, including Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Alexander Wang, Fendi, Chanel, Versace, and many others.

Her talent and charisma led to numerous magazine appearances, including covers for international editions of Vogue in France, Japan, India, and China, as well as features in i-D, Pop Magazine, and Teen Vogue. Kaia’s influence in the fashion industry was solidified in 2018 when she received the Model of the Year award at The Fashion Awards.

Kaia’s modeling career also includes high-profile ad campaigns for major brands. She starred in campaigns for Miu Miu eyewear, Omega, Versace, Calvin Klein, Saint Laurent, and Chanel handbags. In 2018, she became the face of Marc Jacobs’ fragrance Daisy. The following year, Kaia continued her success with campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, and Fendi, and she was named the new face of YSL Beauty. By 2020, she had graced the cover of American Vogue, further establishing her as a leading figure in fashion.

Acting Career

Kaia Gerber expanded her career into acting, making her debut in 2016 in the television film “Sister Cities,” where she played the teenage version of Carolina Shaw, a role portrayed by Stana Katic in adulthood. Her breakthrough in acting came in 2021 when she appeared in the horror anthology series “American Horror Stories,” a spinoff of the popular “American Horror Story.” Kaia played the character Ruby McDaniel in three episodes and later appeared in the tenth season of “American Horror Story,” titled “Double Feature,” where she portrayed Kendall Carr.

In 2022, Kaia made her big-screen debut with a minor role in Damien Chazelle’s film “Babylon,” an epic satire of classical Hollywood featuring stars like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. Her film career continued to grow with a more substantial role in the 2023 teen sex comedy “Bottoms,” where she played the character Brittany. The film’s cast also included Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, and Marshawn Lynch. Additionally, Kaia is set to appear in the Apple TV+ period comedy miniseries “Palm Royale,” based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.”

Personal Life

Kaia Gerber’s personal life has also attracted public attention. From late 2019 to early 2020, she dated comedian and actor Pete Davidson, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Following that relationship, Kaia was romantically involved with Australian actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in “The Kissing Booth” and “Euphoria.” The couple broke up after a year. In late 2021, Kaia began dating actor Austin Butler, who gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis.”

Kaia Gerber Net Worth

Kaia Gerber net worth is $4 million.