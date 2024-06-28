Kaillie Humphries Siblings: Get to Know Heather and Chris Moyse

Kaillie Humphries is a Canadian-American bobsledder who has achieved remarkable success in her career.

Representing Canada, she won Olympic gold medals in the two-woman bobsled event at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Humphries became the first female bobsledder to defend an Olympic title and the first Canadian woman to win Olympic gold in bobsled.

She has also won numerous World Championship medals, including five gold medals, making her the most decorated woman in bobsled history.

In 2021, Humphries became the first female bobsledder to win a double world title, sweeping both the two-woman and monobob events at the IBSF World Championships.

In 2019, she switched to representing the United States due to alleged abuse and harassment she faced from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Humphries became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2021 and won gold in the monobob event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first woman in Olympic history to win gold medals for two different countries.

Siblings

Kaillie has two siblings.

Heather Moyse is Kaillie’s older sister. Moyse is also a Canadian bobsledder and has competed alongside Humphries.

Together, they won Olympic gold medals in the two-woman bobsled event at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Moyse retired from bobsled after the 2014 Olympics.

Chris Moyse is Humphries’ other siblings.

Not much is publicly known about Chris, as he tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to his sisters.

It’s important to note that Heather and Chris share the same last name as Humphries because they are half-siblings.

Humphries’ mother, Cheryl Simundson, was previously married to Heather’s father, which explains the shared surname.

Despite the half-sibling relationship, Heather and Humphries have formed a strong bond through their shared passion for bobsledding and their Olympic success together.

Career

Humphries has had an exceptional bobsledding career, marked by numerous historic achievements.

She won Olympic gold medals for Canada in the two-woman bobsled event at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming the first female bobsledder to defend an Olympic title.

Humphries made history in 2014 by becoming the first woman to compete against men in an international four-man bobsled event.

She has won five World Championship gold medals, making her the most decorated woman in bobsled history.

In 2021, Humphries became the first female bobsledder to win a double world title, sweeping both the two-woman and monobob events at the IBSF World Championships.

After switching to represent the United States in 2019 due to alleged abuse and harassment from the Canadian bobsled federation, Humphries won gold in the monobob event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first woman in Olympic history to win gold medals for two different countries.

Humphries’ remarkable career achievements, including her historic Olympic and World Championship successes, cement her status as one of the greatest bobsledders of all time.

Accolades

Humphries has an impressive list of accolades and achievements throughout her bobsledding career.

She is a 2-time Olympic gold medalist in the two-woman bobsled event, winning at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Humphries was the first female bobsledder to defend an Olympic title.

She is also a 5-time World Champion, making her the most decorated woman in bobsled history.

Humphries won gold medals at the IBSF World Championships in 2012, 2013, 2020, 2021 (two-woman and monobob) and 2021 (two-woman).

She made history in 2014 by becoming the first woman to compete against men in an international four-man bobsled event.

Humphries was also the first female bobsledder to win a double world title, sweeping both the two-woman and monobob events at the 2021 IBSF World Championships.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she won gold in the monobob event, becoming the first woman in Olympic history to win gold medals for two different countries, Canada and the USA.

Humphries is a 3-time Olympian, winning bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in addition to her two gold medals.

She has 30 victories on the World Cup circuit and 10 total World Championship medals, cementing her status as one of the greatest bobsledders of all time.