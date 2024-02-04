Kaizer Obed Mourned As Brilliant And Promising Leader

Kenyans have mourned Kaizer Obed as a vibrant and promising leader.

Obed died on February 3, 2023, at St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani after battling appendicitis.

He died while waiting for a surgery on the same day.

The 25-year-old was widely recognized for his wit and humor, particularly through his engaging presence on social media platforms.

Obed was also a key member of the Grand PR team, a distinguished public relations firm.

The news of his passing has left many in shock and disbelief, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the country.

Pauline Njoroge, expressing her grief, described Obed as a brilliant young man with a promising future, while Citizen TV senior political reporter Stephen Letoo mourned him as a pillar in his life.

Also Read: Social Media Influencer Kaizer Obed Dies Aged 25

“Oh God why, why? A brilliant young man, full of life with such a promising future! This is too sad,” Pauline mourned.

Letoo fondly recalled his last conversation with Obed, highlighting his cheerful demeanor and professionalism.

“One of my pillars is gone! When we last spoke, he was in high spirits. He had all my records and minutes, including that of all my upcoming events. He managed all my social media communications, he was a professional University of Nairobi Alumni. Rest in Power Keizer,” Letoo wrote.

“Grand Mullah Kaizer you’ve left this world at a very tender age. You are one of the young people I regard as a trailblazer on very many fronts. I am devastated by the news of your death, 10 minutes into a theatre room for an operation. Go well, my small brother. Till we meet again,” said Kennedy Mureithi