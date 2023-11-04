Kakamega Lawyer Sues MP Salasya for Assault

A Kakamega lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

Edwin Wawire Wafula claims the legislator physically and verbally attacked him over a case he is handling on behalf of another party.

In the case, Salasya is accused of failing settle a Sh500,000 debt taken after the 2022 general elections.

Salasya was ordered to appear in court on November 8 after being sued by businessman Robert Malenya Lutta.

Mr Malenya alleges that the MP failed to repay the aforementioned amount of money in the agreed time.

The advocate is suing the lawmaker for defamation, physiological and emotional distress and punitive and exemplary damages.

Wafula claims Salasya attacked him on two different occasions in Kakamega town.

The first incident was on November 2 at around 6 PM when the advocate and the MP met at Vovo Hotel.

The second incident was on the same day at around 8 PM at Vault Hotel also within Kakamega town. This time, he says, the first time MP attacked him physically but was ejected by the hotel management.

“You thought I wouldn’t find you. You are a very small thing before me and you will not move out of this place until I finish up with you,” Salasya is said to have shouted at Wafula.

Wafula reported the incidents at Kakamega Police Station under OB Number 02/11/2023/90.

On his part, the advocate said Salasya utterances depicted him as a “conman, stupid man and a stanic man”.

“I therefore want him to define these words before the Small Claims Court because they were not only defamatory but amount threats,” he said.