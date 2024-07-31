Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale Mocks Cleophas Malala Hours After Alleged Ouster from UDA

Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale Mocks Cleophas Malala with ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ Post Hours After Alleged Ouster from UDA

UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala is under increasing pressure as a faction within the party demands his removal. Members of this faction accuse Malala of undermining the party’s core principles and creating internal divisions. The allegations against him include favouritism towards certain candidates in upcoming elections and sidelining other members, which has led to growing discontent within the party.

A petition has been filed seeking Malala’s removal from his position, citing incompetence, corruption, and defiance of top party leadership.

Kakamega County Senator Bony Khalwale has alleged that a meeting held on Monday, July 29, in Kakamega County, which involved a section of Luhya leaders, was sponsored by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Khalwale claims that the meeting, known as the Mulembe People’s Assembly and led by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya and UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, was influenced by Gachagua. The meeting took place at the Golf Hotel in Kakamega County.

Khalwale further alleges that Gachagua is using Natembeya and Malala to further his interests in the region, urging them to remind Gachagua that Kakamega has its own leaders.