Kakuzi’s Inaugural Avocado Export to India Set for Dispatch by End of March

Listed Agribusiness and Superfoods producer, Kakuzi plans to ship out its inaugural avocado export load to India at the end of this month.

The firm, which has enjoyed traditional market access opportunities in Europe, China, and the Middle East, is now set to add India as one of its prime export destinations.

Speaking when he confirmed the ongoing pre-shipment preparation for the containers heading to India, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers said the new market portends good opportunities for the firm’s Avocado and Macadamia produce.

Flowers said Kakuzi is pursuing strategic market diversification, with new opportunities for avocado sales in India and Malaysia high on the business development priority list.

“We are excited that we are finally entering the Indian market, which has been one of our strategic target markets as we continue to enhance our production capacity and seek diversified markets,” Flowers said.

“The Indian market is very discerning and remains quality conscious, and we shall seek to deliver the very best of sustainably produced Kenyan Avocado.”

The inaugural 20-ton quality Kakuzi Hass Avocado export load will arrive in Nhava Sheva Port, India’s second-largest container port in the next few weeks.

In the last financial year, Kakuzi’s avocado division operations performed well, recording a pre-tax profit of Sh1.4 Billion, up from Sh0.8 billion posted the previous year.

Due to the ever-growing demand for quality superfoods globally, the company also expanded its avocado orchards by 60 hectares last year, up from 927 hectares at a Sh120 million investment cost.

“We have a thriving new but immature avocado development area (about 373 hectares), with production expected in the coming seasons, to meet growing domestic and export demand,” Flowers said.

In a move attributed to increased field production, enhanced Packhouse and related handling efficiencies, Kakuzi Avocado exports last year surpassed the three million carton mark for the first time, equating to 562 containers sold in Europe and Chinese markets.

Kakuzi made history in 2022 by landing an inaugural shipment of fresh fruits in the Chinese market.

The export of fresh avocados, a superfood, to China from Kenya then followed the signing of two commercial protocols to facilitate bilateral trade, mainly the export of avocados and aquatic products from Kenya to China.