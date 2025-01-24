Kalonzo accuses IEBC Secretariat of plot to relocate servers

Opposition leaders Friday accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Secretariat of engaging in questionable activities, including server relocation and plans to procure excess election materials.

The leaders called on President William Ruto to urgently establish the IEBC Selection Panel, accusing him of interfering with independent institutions and stalling reforms.

The leaders led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned of street protests by March if the commission is not reconstituted.

“On Monday, we hope to come up with a very clear statement about what is going on. In the meantime, within the IEBC Secretariat itself, there are terrible things going on, like procurement. They are testing the grounds,” said Musyoka.

“We gather somebody – a former Commissioner sitting as an advisor in State House – who is giving instructions to the IEBC Secretariat. The country is watching, and they are testing the waters. If we allow them to go on with the procurement, the next thing they want to do is procure election material for 2027.”

There was no immediate comment from the secretariat over the claims.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni also talked on the issue and demanded faster constitution of the team to spearhead the process of recruitment of the new IEC officials.

DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa slammed the government for the delay in reconstituting the IEBC, almost four years since the current administration assumed power.

“May I also join my colleagues in adding my voice to the issue of the immediate reconstitution of the IEBC and to say that William Ruto has no excuse but to proceed to meet the need the country has been waiting for. We have started the third year of this administration, and we must start making the necessary preparations for the next election,” he said.

The remarks by the opposition come after the High Court paved the way for President Ruto to appoint the IEBC Commissioners Selection Panel after a petition challenging the constitution was thrown out.

Kiambu High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the constitution of the IEBC Commissioners Selection Panel on grounds that the petitioner, Bonface Njogu, had failed to prove that persons living with disabilities had been excluded in the panel’s empanelment Judge Justice Dola Chepkwony dismissed the petition on grounds that it had failed to prove that persons living with disabilities had been excluded in the panel’s empanelment.

The court also dismissed a petition challenging Azimio’s nomination process, saying the claim that the coalition failed to conduct a competitive and open recruitment exercise could not be substantiated.

The nominees are; Dr. Nelson Makanda, Fatuma Saman, Amb. Koki Muli, Evans Misati, Nicodemus Bore Kipchirchir, Andrew Tanui Kipkoech, Caroline Kituku, Prof. Adams Oloo, and Linda Koome.