Kalonzo alleges Gov’t plot to register aliens as voters ahead of 2027 polls

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Wednesday claimed there is an elaborate plan by the Kenya Kwanza administration to enlist aliens as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Musyoka warned that the government could be leveraging on the continuous voter registration exercise to recruit foreigners as Kenyan voters.

The former Vice President said the move could set a poor constitutional precedent, noting that the opposition is keenly monitoring the purported planned election malpractice.

“We hope William Ruto is not going to register aliens as voters, we suspect there could be plans under foot to register aliens not Kenyans as voters in Kenya,” claimed Musyoka.

Musyoka, who was speaking after Wiper’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which formalized Daadab MP Farah Maalim’s expulsion from the party, expressed fears that remarks by politicians allied to Ruto on election results is painting a grim picture on the electoral life in the country.

“We wonder where they will get the numbers, every time they keep on saying ‘we will win’ yet we know the country is united against him (Ruto),” he noted.

He at the same time challenged young people to continue enlisting as voters to have a voice in the coming general election.

This is not the first time such claims are being made ahead of the 2027 competitive polls.

There was no immediate comment from the government.