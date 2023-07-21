Kalonzo Meets Diplomats Amid House Arrest Claims

Several vehicles bearing diplomatic plates were seen living at Kalonzo’s home at around midday.

On Tuesday, High Commissioners and ambassadors in Kenya expressed concern over the recent anti-government protests.

In a joint statement, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States envoys said they were saddened by the loss of life and violence witnessed during the Saba Saba protests.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and concerned by high levels of violence, including the use of live rounds and the destruction of property, during the recent demonstrations,” read the statement in part.

The envoys further called on all parties to amicably resolve their differences to ensure no further loss of life.

“We recognise the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” it continued.

“We stand ready to support the parties in their efforts to find constructive and peaceful solutions.”

This comes amid reports that the Wiper leader is under house arrest.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni claimed that the former vice president has not been able to leave his premises since Tuesday.

“All we know is that His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka has been detained for the last two days, and has not been able to leave his house,” Wandayi said.