Kalonzo Threatens Nationwide Protests Against Proposed Finance Bill 2024

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening to organize nationwide demonstrations against the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former vice president emphasized that Kenyans possess the fundamental right to take to the streets in protest. He underscored the importance of civic action, stating, “Kenyans have the freedom to go to the streets and demonstrate.”

He further cautioned the government about the power of public dissent, remarking, “The government should know that revolutions begin sometimes in the street and in quiet places.”

He mentioned that the 2023 demonstrations were intended to pressure the government into reducing the cost of living.

“As a coalition, we are ready to go back to the streets if that is what it takes. I hope you are bold enough. Be ready ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

“If you feel a little weak that you think you can’t withstand another round of demonstrations, then go eat something strong because we need you and this country needs you.”

The Finance Bill 2024, published on May 9, is now poised for public participation. This bill includes several tax proposals that the Kenya Kwanza government aims to implement to generate revenue for its ambitious projects. One notable proposal is the introduction of a Motor Vehicle Tax, set at 2.5% of the vehicle’s value. The bill specifies that the minimum tax payable to the commissioner for each vehicle at the time of insurance issuance will be Sh5,000, with a maximum cap of Sh100,000. The government’s initiative to engage the public underscores its commitment to transparency and inclusivity in the legislative process. The Bill specifies that the calculation will be determined by factors such as make, model, engine capacity, and year of manufacture. Regarding Affordable Housing, the Bill introduces a condition affecting all homeowners by amending section 54 of No.4 of 2024 concerning its limitations. It stipulates that without prior consent from the board, a purchaser of a unit is prohibited from selling their unit or any interest therein to any other individual, whether by contract, agreement, or any other means. The proposed Finance Bill 2024 has sparked widespread controversy and opposition, with many citizens and political leaders expressing concern over its implications. Musyoka’s call to action reflects the growing frustration and mobilization efforts among those who feel the bill could adversely affect the public.

As tensions rise, all eyes are on the government’s next move and whether it will address the grievances raised or face the prospect of demonstrations.