Tiaty MP Kamket, Senator Murgor Grilled by DCI Over Alleged Incitement to Violence

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has been grilled at the DCI Headquarters in Nakuru over alleged incitement to violence.

Kamket was questioned alongside West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor and Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong over similar allegations.

The three legislators were summoned by Rift Valley region coordinator Charles Kanyuira to appear for interrogation and statement recording.

Read: MP William Kamket Detained for Two More Nights Pending Bail Ruling

The trio presented themselves at the DCI offices accompanied by lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich, Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, and West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai.

They are being investigated for incitement to violence contrary to section 391 of the penal code.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 52(1) of the National Police Act 2011, I, Awino Ongale a police investigator attached at DCI RCIO office Rift Valley do hereby summon you to appear before me on October 31, at 9.00 am without fail for purpose of interrogation and statement recording,” the summon read.

“This is as provided for under section 52(4/5) of the National Police Service Act in regards to your alleged involvement in the said offense.”